I cut short my time on the Sunshine Tour in favour of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) – I am pleased I made the decision as it’s such a cosy and familiar show. I love it and it’s always an enjoyable time.

There’s comfort in its constancy. While we were waiting to walk the course one day, Jack Whitaker said: “The curtains have changed colour. They’re a lighter purple.” That’s not something you’d notice at any other show!

In one of the international classes I picked up a fourth place rosette and it was identical to the one I was given when I jumped the 128cm final on Spring Disney back in 2010.

HOYS is always nostalgic and when you go back there, it puts everything into perspective. Foreign riders might not understand it but for riders like us, who have grown up there, it’s always rewarding to return.

It was also fantastic for my owners Ruth and Ian Dowie to watch their horse Key West jump there and place in Sunday night’s leading showjumper of the year. Being based back at home has given me more flexibility to have owners. I am extremely grateful for their trust and feel very fortunate to have such a talented horse in my string.

This summer I’ve attended more home shows than over the past four or five years and I have enjoyed being back on the national circuit. There’s a real camaraderie and community in British showjumping.

Solid jumping in the UK

Five years ago, when I was based in Britain, I was still a young rider, so I wasn’t under pressure to earn a living or ranking points, as I am now. That makes it a relief to see the breadth of internationals we have on the schedule now. I went to Chepstow twice, Chard CSI3*, Bolesworth CSI4* and Hickstead CSI5* as well as HOYS.

I also used the two-week show at Addington to get some young ones out and for the older ones to have a warm-up indoors before HOYS. It was well organised, the ground and courses were all excellent, and the delicious coffee and cakes in the café kept me fuelled for the long days!

It’s been invaluable to have opportunities to jump at a solid level in the UK. I’ve been able to produce a younger team of horses effectively in England over the past few months.

After being based in the Netherlands, where there were plenty of international shows to choose from down the road every week, it’s encouraging to know you can still make it work on the other side of the Channel.

I went on a two-week visit overseas in September to Sentower and Riesenbeck with three horses. I had a successful few weeks on the road, placing third in the grand prix and winning one of the qualifiers, and somehow only just about covered the cost of the trip.

I am now hopeful I can build this next stage in my career, and a life, in England. If Scott Brash and Ben Maher, who are among the best riders in the world, are still managing to be based here, there’s hope we can keep the next generation at home.

Post-HOYS, there is a bit of a gap, apart from London International Horse Show and a few winter classics. It definitely becomes a bigger challenge as we go indoors and there is certainly space in the calendar for a better British premier series over the winter months.

Nevertheless the sport is healthy, competitive and thriving in the UK; you only have to look at the success of Di Lampard’s team this summer to appreciate that; we can certainly hold our own!

