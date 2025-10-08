



Little powerball PDV Constanza once again showed why she is one of the most exciting young horses on the British circuit with a gutsy victory in the Senior Newcomers Championship on her HOYS debut.

The seven-year-old mare commands attention with her exuberant style and competitive edge. Her partnership with rider Pippa Goddard is less than six months old, but together they have clicked – taking young horse titles and podium places in their stride.

“She’s a horse of dreams,” said Pippa, who rides the Cornet Oblensky daughter for Thomas Williams. “I try to let her be her own person and roll with her, rather than fighting her.

“She’s feisty and she wants to do it. She tries a million percent all the time – she’s a fantastic horse.

“She’s not been indoors before, but she just took to it. She’s won some great classes outside, including in Hickstead’s main ring, but she’s proved that she can do both.

“I think she’s a horse who rises to the occasion, which is great for the future.”

She added: “She wants to win as much as we do. She fights every time she goes in, and that makes my job a little bit easier.”

James Ingham kept his balance aboard Altesse 2 VN Z despite losing a stirrup to set a strong benchmark as pathfinders in this 10-strong jump-off. Several came close to challenge him, but that pressure forced risks that were paid for with faults at the final fence.

Last to go Jo Trunkfield came within a whisper of the title on Jane Noton’s Usha Z, and slotted in between Pippa and James on the all-mare podium.

Later this evening, William Rekert made his first HOYS tilt one to remember by winning Events Through a Lens Talent Seekers title on Fifty Shades Of Grey.

“There were only six in the jump-off, but they were all very fast, good horses,” said William. “I watched the first few, and just knew I had to go as fast as I could. I went tight as I could, quick as I could, tried not to pull too much – and it paid off.”

He added: “I work for Tom Williams – I worked for him about four years ago for a couple of years, then went off and did a little bit on my own. I did a bit of point-to-pointing, but I’m a bit big for racing to do it professionally, so I went back to Tom’s. That’s the only place I want to be, he’s my best mate.”

“[Fifty Shades Of Grey] came to Tom’s as I started there about five months ago. He’s the best horse I’ve ever ridden and has been absolutely brilliant all season.”

The lead changed with every rider in the jump-off until it reached William’s firm grasp. Holly Smith and the Andiamo Semilly son Nike Van Het Singraven crossed the line a tenth of a second slower to finish second and win the seven-year-old championship incorporated in this class.

“He could work in a riding school in the week – he’s the nicest animal, everybody loves him,” said Holly, who acquired the gelding when he was a five-year-old and has “always thought a lot of him”.

“He’s really easy, but he’s got a presence about him. He looks like a superstar and he just keeps performing on these big occasions.

“He was fourth in the Foxhunter final last year as a six-year-old, then for him to come here and be the seven-year-old champion… he’s an amazing horse and I’m lucky to have him.”

