



Harbour Master landed a second consecutive win in the ladies’ hunter championship at the 2025 Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), marking a dream result for owner Charlotte Clark.

Known as Marley, he delivered a foot-perfect performance to lift the Betty Skelton Memorial Trophy for the second year running. Owned jointly by Charlotte and her mother Elizabeth Trembath, nine-year-old gelding Marley is by Harlequin Du Carel out of My Lady Carol, and is produced by Jayne Ross.

“I feel very privileged to own Marley,” said Charlotte. “He’s had a phenomenal season, both as a lightweight hunter and in the ladies’ classes. Winning at the RI once was mind-blowing. To do it again… I don’t want to take my sash off.”

Marley is no stranger to success, having been produced by Jayne Ross since arriving from Ireland as a three-year-old. Charlotte makes the weekly journey from near Stonehenge in Wiltshire to ride him at Jayne’s Buckinghamshire yard, a commitment she says is worth every mile.

“Jayne and her team have done such a fantastic job with him,” she said. “He was an absolute star in the ring, didn’t put a foot wrong, and gave me the most amazing gallop. He’s so well schooled and comfortable – I could sit on him sideways all day!”

Marley’s record this season is impressive. He took the lightweight hunter title at Royal Windsor, Lincoln and the Great Yorkshire Show with Jayne in the saddle, and won the ladies’ classes at Royal Three Counties, Wiltshire and the Great Yorkshire. He had finished third in the RIHS lightweights 24 hours before this triumph.

“Really special”

Charlotte treasures the historical significance of the Betty Skelton Trophy.

“Winning this is such an honour,” she said. “Jinks Bryer and Cindy Sims, the late Betty Skelton’s daughter and granddaughter, teach me side-saddle. I ride Belle, who I’m kindly lent by Susie Flook, in between riding Marley at Jayne’s. Jinks actually gave me a lesson last Friday so to win this trophy, which she once won at Richmond Horse Show before donating it to the RIHS, feels really special.”

At home, Marley is known as a character.

“He’s bitten a section out of his stable to use as a peep hole. We call him the peeping Tom!” Charlotte said “He lines his eye up perfectly to spy on the ponies in the field behind. He keeps us all amused.”

Charlotte’s lifelong involvement with showing began on the lead rein, her mother leading her in the ring. From there she progressed through show ponies, working hunter ponies and intermediates before moving into hunters and riding horses. But her heart lies firmly in the ladies’ classes.

“The joke is that I ride better sideways than I do astride,” she said. “I just love the class.”

Charlotte lives in Wiltshire with her husband, two children, dogs, chickens, sheep and the family’s ponies. She also works part-time as a compliance director for a small group of bankers.

Reserve champion was the Windsor amateur hunter champion, 10-year-old gelding Bloomfield Greystone (Liam), owned by new mum Rose Bailey, and ridden by Olivia Minihane, who impressed with his elegant presence and confident ride. The result marked a total coup for Team Ross, which also produces Liam.

