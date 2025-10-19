‘His boots will never be filled’: farewell to respected producer and breeder





The showing world in South Wales lost one of its most famous sons when Malcolm Rosser died on 8 September, aged 69, following an illness he bore with bravery, dignity and stoicism. A consummate showman, Malcolm had a natural empathy with his horses, evident in the polished performances they consistently produced in the show ring over the years.

He and his partner Andrew Quipp bought Paxford Farm near Swansea Bay, a run-down property with no running water, in 1983. After a spell living in a caravan and a great deal of hard work they established a yard of 30 boxes with an outdoor school.

Malcolm produced his horses, in all weathers, from this windswept arena. The business included showing and hunting liveries, backing, schooling and teaching, and the Paxford name became widely respected.

Malcolm was incredibly dedicated and hardworking, but could not have achieved what he did without Andrew who covered all the administrative and supporting roles, including driving to often distant shows in pursuit of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers. Malcolm was a notoriously poor driver and was not trusted behind the wheel of the horsebox.

His home-bred hunters bore the Paxford prefix and he saved his best and very favourite until last. Paxford Venture qualified consecutively for seven years and was twice placed in the heavyweight hunter class at HOYS. Their last outing together was for fun in March, in a veterans class.

But as far back as 1991, riding his heavyweight Paxford Benson, he won the now sadly defunct HOYS saddle of honour for the best turned out horse. He graced the cover of H&H after winning the four-year-old class at the Royal Welsh on his lovely grey Paxford Quincy. He also fitted in seasons of field mastering for the Banwen Miners Bloodhounds, always on immaculately turned out fit horses.

Malcolm had many friends who, along with clients, were always welcomed at Paxford Farm and the love and respect in which he was held were reflected in the number who attended his funeral on 7 October. The celebrant was his long-standing friend, equestrian commentator Carey Knox who led a very fond farewell to this much-loved, unassuming horseman.

Malcolm’s boots will never be filled but he leaves well-produced, mannerly horses and many happy memories. Andrew moves on to well-earned retirement and Paxford Farm into the capable hands of Malcolm’s niece Laura Morrell. She, with the support of her partner Rhodri and daughter Ava, will continue to produce horses from this yard.

When Ava competes for the first time at the London International Horse Show this December Malcolm, her guide and mentor, will no doubt be looking down upon her with pride.

