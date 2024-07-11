Top British team announced for last pre-Olympic competition





Olympic champion Ben Maher will be among the riders making their last competitive appearance before the Games at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS, 23-28 July).

Ben has been named with Exit Remo for the British team that will be trying to retain the Edward, Prince of Wales Cup in the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain.

The home side took a thrilling victory in the competition last year, and British showjumping performance manager Di Lampard told H&H they want to retain it.

Ben is joined by two of his victorious teammates from 2023; John Whitaker with Unick Du Francport and Tim Gredley with Medoc De Toxandria. The other two combinations selected for the team are Robert Whitaker with Vermento, who won the King George V Gold Cup at last year’s RIHS, and Jodie Hall McAteer with Hardessa.

“A number of riders, including our own Ben Maher, will be making their final competitive appearance at Hickstead before the Games,” said Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn. “A win here would be a real confidence boost ahead of Paris.

“I would love to see the British team retain their title, as the Brits haven’t had back-to-back Nations Cup wins here at Hickstead for 20 years.”

Di will name the final team of four the day before the competition. The Brits will be facing top competition from other nations who will be aiming to lift the trophy, including Ireland, Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Brazil and the Netherlands.

