Britain confirms Olympic showjumping team and alternate for Paris

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • The final team of three horse and rider combinations who will make up the British Olympic showjumping team for the Paris Games, which start in just over two weeks, has been announced. British Equestrian, on behalf of the British Olympic Association, has confirmed that the alternate combination will be Joe Stockdale and Cacharel.

    British Olympic showjumping team:

    Scott Brash with 15-year-old Hello Jefferson

    Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
    Breeder: Bernard Mols
    Breeding: by Cooper Van De Heffinck, out of a mare by Irco Mena
    Groom: David Honnet

    Harry Charles with 15-year-old Romeo 88

    Owners: Ann Thompson and Harry’s father Peter
    Breeder: Picobello Horses
    Breeding: by Contact Van De Heffink, out of a mare by Orlando
    Groom: Georgia Ellwood

    Ben Maher with 10-year-old Point Break

    Owners: rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
    Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola AB
    Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet
    Groom: Derren Lake

    Alternates:

    Joseph Stockdale with 13-year-old Equine America Cacharel

    Owners: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura
    Breeder: Bohm Helmut
    Breeding: by Cachas, out of a mare by Quinar
    Groom: Charlotte Attwell

    The Olympic showjumping runs on 1 and 2, and 5 and 6 August at the Palace of Versailles. There will be 20 teams of three combinations taking part; all these and the 15 competing as individuals will also be in contention for the individual medals. the team medals will be awarded on 2 August, the individuals on 6 August.

