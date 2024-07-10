Britain confirms Olympic showjumping team and alternate for Paris

The final team of three horse and rider combinations who will make up the British Olympic showjumping team for the Paris Games, which start in just over two weeks, has been announced. British Equestrian, on behalf of the British Olympic Association, has confirmed that the alternate combination will be Joe Stockdale and Cacharel.
British Olympic showjumping team:
Scott Brash with 15-year-old Hello Jefferson
Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
Breeder: Bernard Mols
Breeding: by Cooper Van De Heffinck, out of a mare by Irco Mena
Groom: David Honnet
Harry Charles with 15-year-old Romeo 88
Owners: Ann Thompson and Harry’s father Peter
Breeder: Picobello Horses
Breeding: by Contact Van De Heffink, out of a mare by Orlando
Groom: Georgia Ellwood
Ben Maher with 10-year-old Point Break
Owners: rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola AB
Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet
Groom: Derren Lake
Alternates:
Joseph Stockdale with 13-year-old Equine America Cacharel
Owners: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura
Breeder: Bohm Helmut
Breeding: by Cachas, out of a mare by Quinar
Groom: Charlotte Attwell
The Olympic showjumping runs on 1 and 2, and 5 and 6 August at the Palace of Versailles. There will be 20 teams of three combinations taking part; all these and the 15 competing as individuals will also be in contention for the individual medals. the team medals will be awarded on 2 August, the individuals on 6 August.
