Britain confirms Olympic showjumping team and alternate for Paris





The final team of three horse and rider combinations who will make up the British Olympic showjumping team for the Paris Games, which start in just over two weeks, has been announced. British Equestrian, on behalf of the British Olympic Association, has confirmed that the alternate combination will be Joe Stockdale and Cacharel.

British Olympic showjumping team:

Scott Brash with 15-year-old Hello Jefferson

Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

Breeder: Bernard Mols

Breeding: by Cooper Van De Heffinck, out of a mare by Irco Mena

Groom: David Honnet

Harry Charles with 15-year-old Romeo 88

Owners: Ann Thompson and Harry’s father Peter

Breeder: Picobello Horses

Breeding: by Contact Van De Heffink, out of a mare by Orlando

Groom: Georgia Ellwood

Ben Maher with 10-year-old Point Break

Owners: rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright

Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola AB

Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet

Groom: Derren Lake

Alternates:

Joseph Stockdale with 13-year-old Equine America Cacharel

Owners: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura

Breeder: Bohm Helmut

Breeding: by Cachas, out of a mare by Quinar

Groom: Charlotte Attwell

The Olympic showjumping runs on 1 and 2, and 5 and 6 August at the Palace of Versailles. There will be 20 teams of three combinations taking part; all these and the 15 competing as individuals will also be in contention for the individual medals. the team medals will be awarded on 2 August, the individuals on 6 August.

