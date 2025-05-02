‘One in a million’: farewell to leading breeder, rider and judge aged 90





Heartfelt tributes have been made to the leading showing breeder, producer and judge Jennifer Williams, who died peacefully in hospital following a short illness just short of her 91st birthday.

In her younger years, Jennifer was a formidable opponent in hack and hunter classes; a talented and elegant rider who had huge success with the likes of Reynali Arabesque, Burglar’s Hi-Light and Dolphin Song.

Jennifer founded the Pendley Stud, and bred many extremely successful show ponies and hacks including Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) hack winners Pendley Muscadel, Jennifer’s Diary and Pendley Majestic.

With her excellent eye and knowledge of conformation she produced an outstanding bloodline that remains very prominent in pedigrees. She stood prolific stallions such as Rosslyn Sandalwood, Pendley Model, Enstone Artist, Ottergayle, Dolphin Superstar, Pendley Gold Link, Keston Tribune and Camargue Tribute – who was exported to Australia, with Pendley Gold Cup.

Camargue Tribute was out of Holly Of Spring, four-time HOYS show pony of the year, and he was champion stallion at the National Pony Society (NPS) championships.

As well as an astute horsewoman and breeder, Jennifer was a respected judge and forward-thinking advocate for the show ring; instrumental in the introduction of riding horse classes. She served many terms on the NPS and over 30 years on the British Show Horse Association council, and was president of both.

She took great pleasure in teaching and sharing her knowledge with others, on judging training days, with peers and friends or through books she wrote with her late husband.

Jennifer married Dorian Williams in 1956 and they had two children: Piers and the late Carola. Dorian was known as the voice of showjumping from the 1950s to the ’80s, and renowned for his rendition of The Horse during the HOYS finale at Wembley.

After his death in 1985, Jennifer presented the Dorian Williams trophy in his memory at Hickstead, an annual award to a person or group who played a big part in the success of the Royal International Horse Show. She also presented a prize to the breeder of the champion show horse.

In her later years, Jennifer enjoyed supporting granddaughter Seraphina’s riding career in eventing and showjumping. Together they expanded the Pendley breeding prefix into sport horses, a line Seraphina endeavours to continue in Jennifer’s memory. In her words “she was one in a million”.

Jennifer will be sorely missed by family, friends and many across the equestrian community. A true lady and pioneer in the showing world.

Jennifer’s funeral takes place on 7 May at 1.30pm. For details and to confirm attendance, visit the CPJ field website.

