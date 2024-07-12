{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • We have a certain Mrs G Olive Willison to thank for her opportune preservation of the bearded collie, a breed which goes back at least 500 years but nearly dwindled into extinction in the 1940s. Shaggy-coated, hairy-faced dogs much like the bearded collie were used for herding cattle and sheep in the Borders and Scottish Highlands for centuries, and an official breed standard was established in 1912. But for a lucky revival in 1950, this breed would likely have fizzled out.

    The story goes that at at time when the bearded collie was extremely scarce, with only four registered in eight years, Mrs Willison requested a working Shetland Sheepdog from a Scottish farmer. By happy accident, he had no “Sheltie” available and sent her a rather different breed, a bearded collie, which she named Jeannie. Mrs Willison was so taken by Jeannie that she set about looking for a suitable mate. She found a Beardie-type dog on a beach in Hove, who was actually looking for a home due to his owner’s imminent emigration. Mrs Willison registered him as Bailie of Bothkennar, and he and Jeannie produced a litter of puppies that became the foundation of the modern bearded collie.

    Today’s bearded collie is a charismatic droving dog, covered from nose to tail in a shaggy coat with lavish facial hair. There are some similarities with the Old English Sheepdog, although the bearded collie is leaner and more athletic-looking. Beardies are likely to have some roots in European sheepdogs, including the corded Hungarian sheepdog, the Komondor. Known for being fun, outdoorsy, independent and friendly.

    Bearded collie: fact file

    Kennel Club breed group: pastoral

    Size: medium

    Daily exercise: at least an hour a day

    Coat: long, shedding

    Colours: 17 different colour combinations, involving black, brown, blue, fawn, grey, slate – in plain, with white or tricolour.

    Lifespan: more than 12 years

    Bark: Beardies use their voice when herding stock, so it is a natural instinct.

    Distinctive features: the eponymous beard is formed by the facial hair from the lower lips, cheeks and chin increasing towards the chest. The entire coat is distinctive, being long and abundant. It consists of a soft, furry, dense undercoat, with a flat, harsh and shaggy outer coat – no wooliness or curl.

    Temperament: steady, sociable and intelligent, with a lively, self-confident attitude.

    Things to consider: this is a energetic, slightly boisterous working dog that thrives on plenty of outdoor exercise: a busy Beardie is a happy one, say breed fans. As befits a dog that likes to be on the go, they have a low boredom threshold and might benefit from some of the best long-lasting dog chews alongside plenty of activity and attention.

    Their coats are high-maintenance. They need a quick daily brush to remove tangles, mats and any debris, and a longer weekly session with a variety of dog brushes to keep the coat and skin pristine.

    Training: Beardies were bred to work out in the field independently, so they can have a stubborn streak and need plenty of positive reinforcement (try training treats as well as lots of praise). But like most sheepdog breeds, they are intelligent and can readily learn commands with consistent training. They flourish in the competition arena too, enjoying herding, agility and obedience competitions.

    Martha Terry
    H&H features editor
    Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on dogs of all shapes and sizes. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs, one a street dog from Gambia who was abandoned at three weeks old. Now, her constant companion, whether by her feet at her desk or walking cross-country courses, is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.
