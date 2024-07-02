



Thanks to the Lassie films, the rough collie is one of the world’s most recognisable breeds. Collies – which can be either rough or smooth and are distinct in the UK as two separate breeds – are loyal, intelligent and athletic herding dogs. Like Lassie, this is a dog with brains, brawn and bravery. They were developed to guard and herd flocks of sheep in the Highlands of Scotland, but they also make great family companions, and excel in all sorts of canine sports, from dog agility to obedience, tracking and herding competitions.

Until 1994, rough and smooth collies could be interbred so that the same litter could feature both types of coat. However, since then the two have been categorised as different breeds. Back in the 1800s there was physical variation due to different bloodlines in the rough and smooth and there were separate classes for “sheepdogs rough” and “sheepdogs smooth”. However, nowadays the coat is the only notable difference.

From humble origins as sheepdogs, the collie found favour with Queen Victoria, who brought some down south from Balmoral to her other estates, such as Windsor.

Smooth collie

The smooth collie is one of Britain’s vulnerable native breeds, while the rough collie is not. From early on, when the two breeds were still intertwined, the luxuriant coat of the rough has proved more popular, although Queen Victoria is said to have admired both versions and owned a smooth by the name of Sharp.

It is believed that the smooth originally had shorter legs, and was a stockier build than the rough. This provoked a cross with greyhound blood to give the smooth more elegance, and therefore today the breeds are virtually identical in physique.

Their coats are short and smooth, with a short, flat topcoat with a harsh feel, and a dense undercoat. They come in the same three colour combinations as the rough – blue merle, sable/white or tricolour.

Rough collie

More recognisable and more popular than the smooth – arguably due to Lassie’s iconic status. They differ from the smooth essentially in the length and texture of their coats. The rough coat is very dense, with a straight and harsh outer coat, and a soft, furry and thick undercoat. They have profuse mane and frill and lots of feathering on the tail, forelegs and hindlegs above the hock, but a smooth mask and face.

The rough collie is known for this beautifully luxuriant and colourful coat, which flows as it runs (and needs a lot of grooming!).

Collie: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: pastoral

Size: medium

Daily exercise: at least an hour a day

Coat: short (smooth) or medium (rough), both shedding

Colours: blue merle, sable/white or tricolour

Lifespan: around 12 years

Bark: like many herding dogs, collies are typically vocal – they have a natural bark response to visual stimuli. They may bark out of excitement, stress, playfulness or separation anxiety. Due to their fantastic trainability, in good hands this should not develop into nuisance barking.

Distinctive features: the look of “Lassie” in the rough collie, but both breeds shout out “intelligence” simply by its alert, listening expression. Physically, they have an effortless, powerful stride; sweet, expressive and highly intelligent eyes. The long, flowing coat is distinctive only to the rough.

Temperament: friendly. Makes a great companion dog in a family, being happy, lively and good both with children and other dogs.

Things to consider: whether you have a rough or a smooth collie, be prepared for plenty of brushing. Even though the smooth coat is too short to mat, it is very dense. The rough, in particular, needs extensive grooming sessions with a one of the best dog brushes. And it’s worth investing in one of the best vacuum cleaners for dog owners as this is a breed that sheds profusely.

Training: these are smart dogs that tend to lap up training. They excel in agility and obedience competitions, being both quick learners, swift and agile.

