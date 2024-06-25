



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Despite the name sounding rooted in the pastures of England, it’s probable that the Old English Sheepdog has a very mixed heritage. It is believed that the Scottish and bearded collies, figure in the bloodlines, as well as sheepdogs from Continental Europe and Russia. Even the sheepdog part of their name may be muddled, as this breed traditionally had docked tails, which was done for hygienic reasons for cattle-droving dogs, whereas sheepdogs required their long tails for balance on their athletic turns.

The Old English Sheepdog has a shaggy, muscular appearance and a mellow nature, but don’t be deceived by this British dog breed into thinking they’re slowcoaches. They lull you into imagining they haven’t got much pace with their bear-like shuffle at the walk, but they are surprisingly nimble and require plenty of exercise.

Known for being patient, protective playmates, their hallmarks are the superb traits of watchfulness, courage, intelligence and kindness.

Old English Sheepdog: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: pastoral

Size: large

Daily exercise: more than two hours per day

Coat: long; shedding

Colours: black and white, blue and white, blue grey and white, grey, grey and white. Eyes are often hidden beneath its profuse fringe, but may be brown, blue or both.

Lifespan: more than 10 years

Bark: loud, with a distinctive toned quality that some says sounds like two pots clanging together.

Distinctive features: a profuse, shaggy coat, on strong, square-looking body. Moves with a bear-like roll at the walk; more agile at faster speeds. Small ears.

Temperament: biddable and good-natured; bold and faithful.

Things to consider: the shaggy coat may be the prime attraction for many Old English Sheepdog fans, but it needs regular brushing and thorough grooming right down to the skin on a weekly basis, using the appropriate dog grooming brush. Bear in mind, this may take up three or four hours a week. Many owners will clip the feet to keep them neat and prevent extensive matting. Be prepared to spend for grooming services at your local parlour, or become an expert at grooming your dog at home.

As this is a large dog, he’ll need a large breed puppy food for the first 18 months or so, as well as one of the best large dog beds for comfortable kip.

Training: typically an intelligent breed, the Old English Sheepdog has a biddable temperament and learns commands easily. They can be a little more stubborn than some of the pastoral breeds, so reward them with training treats, and make their training sessions short and varied to keep them enthused.

Complete Guide To Old English Sheepdogs

Using interviews with several top Old English Sheepdog breeders, this books takes an in-depth look at what it really takes to successfully live with, raise, and train an Old English Sheepdog. View Deal