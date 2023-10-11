



Whether your dog has short or long hair, clipped or a full coat, all canine owners should know how to groom a dog. Many dogs will visit a professional dog groomer for trimming and clipping (and be treated to a good bath at the same time), but routine maintenance grooming should be done on a regular basis.

The reason for regular (weekly is ideal) grooming sessions is to allow you to inspect not only your dog’s coat, but his skin, feet, nails, teeth, eyes and ears, to spot any issues as they arise. Dogs with shorter coats take much less time, and skill, in terms of keeping their coat tangle-free, but they still need their whole body examined to maintain tip-top health. Matters of hygiene, such as brushing teeth, cleaning ears and trimming nails, are essential for all dogs, not just those with long or fluffy coats that are crying out for a good brush! Here’s everything you need to know about how to groom a dog, starting at the beginning.

How to groom a dog at home

1. Brush

Most dogs need brushing at least once a week, daily is best. First up, don’t use your own hairbrush – for your sake and his. There are plenty of dog grooming brushes out there for every type of coat, length, fluffiness and under-coat. Some brushes remove mats, burrs and dead hair, others polish smooth coats.

Always brush before you wash, to get rid of caked mud, burrs and any other bits and pieces caught in your dog’s hair. Brush down to the skin to massage and stimulate blood flow and loosen any dead skin. As you brush, feel for any lumps or ticks (here’s how to remove ticks). Are there any cuts or scrapes that need a bit of first aid?

Pay attention to the ears. Some dogs with long ears often attract burrs and develop mats in this area, which must be brushed out carefully in this tender area.

2. Bathe

Washing your dog is always easier after the coat is brushed nicely, as it allows the shampoo to penetrate better. How often you wash your dog will depend on the breed. Dogs should not be bathed too often, as it can strip the oils from their coat and affect the natural balance.

Always use one of the best dog shampoos. Use lukewarm water and do not use the shampoo around the face, eyes and ears. You may also want to use one of the best conditioners for dogs to keep the hair tangle-free.

Rinse the soap suds out thoroughly and gently towel-dry or hair-dry on a low setting. Need more tips? Here’s how to wash a dog.

3. Trim nails

The next step of how to groom a dog should involve checking your dog’s feet, pads and nails. Some dogs grind down their nails naturally, because they spend more time on pavements or running. But you should pay attention that they are still a healthy length and shape. Overgrown nails can cause pain, bleeding and infection.

The Kennel Club recommends nails are trimmed once or twice a month. Never use human scissors; instead use dog nail clippers to trim his nails – you can also get nail grinders or a nail file if preferred. Need more tips? Here’s how to cut dog nails safely.

Also check his pads are comfortable, without any bruising, or stones or thorns caught between the toes.

4. Clean ears

You have already brushed the hair on the ears, now examine the other side. Some breeds in particular are prone to ear problems, especially those with floppy ears or that love to swim and burrow through deep undergrowth. Do not insert anything right inside the ear canal, just the exposed part. Use a soft cloth, or a cotton wool pad soaked in mineral oil or one of the best dog ear cleaners and gently wipe away dirt, debris and wax. If there is any redness, irritation, odour, crustiness or swelling, consult your vet as this may signal an infection.

5. Clean eyes

You should monitor your dog’s eyes daily, not just on a weekly basis. Check that they are bright and clear, with no swelling and the lids are working normally. It is normal for dogs, like us, to have some sleepy dust, but if you notice a sticky discharge, it may be a sign of an infection which needs veterinary attention.

To clean the eyes, simply use a cotton wool pad soaked in water. You can make a weak saline solution with a teaspoon of salt dissolved in a cup of warm water, and rinse your dog’s eye and eye area, wiping away any discharge.

6. Brush teeth

Daily brushing of your dog’s gnashers is recommended, but 80% of dog owners – according to the American Veterinary Medical Association – do not do so at all.

Brushing your dog’s teeth should count as part of your regular grooming routine, using one of the best toothpastes for dogs and best toothbrush for dogs. Not only will this keep dental problems at bay and sweeten his breath, but regular brushing also means that you will inspect his teeth frequently, and therefore notice any abnormalities, teeth fractures and so on, that might require veterinary help. Need more tips? Here’s how to brush a dog’s teeth.

Make this six-step routine your weekly grooming session to keep your dog healthy and happy – as well as the shiniest pooch in town.

