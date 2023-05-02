



How often do you clean your dog’s ears? It should be part of your regular grooming regime, as it helps you keep tabs on any problems, such as mites or infections in the ear and prevent ear wax building up. It’s best if you can clean your dog’s ears at home because you’ll spot any issues quickly, and you can use a specialised dog ear cleaner to make the job straightforward.

Certain types and breeds of dog will need their ears cleaned more regularly. Breeds with long ears, such as springer spaniels or bloodhounds, typically require more frequent cleaning as their ears don’t allow as much airflow, making them more prone to dirt and germs getting trapped. Dogs that roll around, scratching their ears on the ground, as well as those that swim, are more likely to need extra attention to their ears, too.

Not all dogs enjoy having their ears handled, so it’s best to start gently, and when they are young. Use a dog ear cleaner, not one designed for humans. If your dog is uncharacteristically sensitive, or you notice a bad odour or some inflammation, this may indicate an infection, which needs veterinary attention. Regular cleaning will also help you spot if anything is amiss.

Best dog ear cleaners: the options

Virbac Epi-Otic

Format: Drops | Size: 60ml or 125ml | RRP: £14.54 for 60ml |

A pH neutral and anti-bacterial ear cleanser, which removes bacteria, dirt and unwanted wax from the ears of dogs (and cats) quickly but gently.

Contains unique Defensin technology to help the skin defend itself against pathogens. It is anti-odorous, meaning it neutralises unpleasant smells that may have developed in the ear. It also has anti-bacterial and anti-adhesive properties, to help make bacterial easier to kill and less likely to stick to the wall of the ear.

Cleansing and drying properties enable the removal of dirt and excessive wax to prevent infections.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

ICF Otodine

Format: Drops | Size: 100ml | RRP: £13.95 |

Popular with vets to help protect your dog from unwanted, unhealthy, uncomfortable ear infections and limit the need for antibiotics. Otodine helps manage bacteria and yeast, offering pain relief and reduces scratching. It has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which soothe dry skin.

Incorporates the dual action of chlorhexidine digluconate and trisETDA, two antibacterial agents.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Bugalugs Ear Cleaner

Format: Drops or wipes | Sizes: 200ml or 100 wipes | RRP: From £6.49 |

Soothes and relieves itchy ears, removes ear odour, removes wax and dirt, and prevents infection. This specialist formula is designed to break down wax and eliminate ear odour.

Made from 100% naturally derived ingredients, and is non-toxic, alcohol-free, as well as free from parabens, silicones and other nasties.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

RestAural Ear Cleaner

Format: Drops | Fragrance: Sweet Pea and Vanilla | Sizes: 60–230ml | RRP: From £4.49 |

A gentle everyday cleaner for the maintenance of healthy years, RestAural is specially formulated to clean, dry and balance the ear canal, reducing the chance of infection.

Contains cerumenolytic agents (ear wax softeners) to remove ear wax and purulent discharge; drying agents to eliminate moisture and prevent bacterial build-up, and acidifiers to balance the ears’ natural pH.

In the UK View at viovet.co.uk

Canosept Ear Care

Format: Wipes | Size: 50 or 150 pads | RRP: £10.99 for 50 |

Canosept’s ear cleaner has a cleaning and odour-suppressing effect. With the specially developed finger pads, which contain active cleaning ingredients to dissolve dirt and earwax, you can follow the shape of the dog’s ear as you clean, gently wiping the accessible part of the ear.

Also available as liquid drops.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

CleanAural Ear Cleaner

Format: Drops | Options: Regular or Sensitive Ears | Fragrance: Menthol | Sizes: 50ml–250ml | RRP: From £9.68 |

This leading dog-ear cleaning solution is specially formulated to remove dog ear wax and other debris, gently and thoroughly. It contains propylene glycol which works to soften and dissolve wax, and degreasing and hydrating the skin of the ear canal.

The fresh menthol fragrance cools and soothes as well as helping to eliminate ear odour.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

