You’d be forgiven for assuming the Australian Shepherd Dog hails from Down Under. The breed in fact originates from the Basque region of northern Spain, and was developed in the US with careful, selective breeding to become the popular dog that we know today. It is likely that the Americans named it Australian simply due to the blue merle colour that was common in sheepdogs in that country. Blue was initially the most frequently seen colour, but there is now a variety of merle patterns and colours.

The breed is growing in popularity. An Australian Shepherd Dog by the name of Viking was crowned Best in Show at the 2024 Crufts Dog Show, beating 24,000 other dogs to the title, while Hollywood stars, such as Stephen Spielberg and Mel Gibson, are also fans. It is the second time in the show’s history that an Australian Shepherd has taken the top prize.

This is by nature a working dog, developed to work on American ranches to herd sheep. But it is equally popular today in the show ring, where its striking colours and athletic movement have that wow factor judges love. It has a strong instinct to work, and being agile, loyal, active and very intelligent, it can turn its paw to many canine disciplines.

In terms of keeping Australian Shepherds as pets, it’s worth noting that it is a highly intelligent herding breed with dynamic energy levels. As such, it’s probably not ideal for the novice, as these dogs need a lot of mental and physical stimulation, including long and active daily walks. Best suited to the countryside, where he can make the most of the space.

They can be quite “talkative”, and may become troublesome if not given appropriate exercise, stimulation and training. But with the ideal home, they will in return be your perfect, devoted companion. They typically provide plenty of lively entertainment, lap up their training and take part in whatever sports you desire.

Peter Mangion, CEO of Burns Pet Nutrition says: “[The Australian Shepherd is] a beautiful dog, with a lovely temperament. The ideal owner should have a strong sense of fun, be energetic, enjoy training and taking part in dog related activities or sports.”

Australian Shepherd breed: factfile

Kennel Club breed group: pastoral dog

Size: medium

Daily exercise: more than two hours a day.

Coat: medium, shedding

Colours: 14 standard colours, with variations and trims on the main colours of black, blue merle, red and red merle, with tricolours. Eyes can be brown, blue or amber, and include distinctive flecks and marbling.

Lifespan: more than 10 years.

Bark: vocal and chatty

History: an American breed, developed in the Western states to herd large flocks of sheep. The Australian moniker is confusing, as the breed is likely to descend from British sheepdogs, via Basque shepherds who emigrated with their working dogs to the US during the Gold Rush to find work on ranches.

Distinctive features: in appearance, they often have a striking merle coat and flecked blue eyes. Their tail may be naturally bobbed. Athletically speaking, they are lithe and agile, with a superb knack of changing speed and direction.

Temperament: highly intelligent and loyal, with strong herding and guarding instincts.

Things to consider: a very energetic and intelligent dog that requires plenty of physical and mental stimulation. Puzzle toys may provide a mental challenge, while outside games such as automatic ball launchers will give you a break.

Because they are so loyal, they can be destructive if left to their own desires to get bored, so chew toys can give them something legitimate on which to exercise their jaws and minds.

Watch out, they love to herd – whether it’s sheep, pets or even children!

Training: with their boundless energy, they need consistent training to channel their enthusiasm to work. Because of their natural herding and guarding instincts, they typically bond very strongly with their handler, so socialisation is important. But thanks to their high intelligence and energy levels, they are usually a joy to train as they are itching to do a job and tend to find things easy and fun.

The Complete Guide to Australian Shepherds

