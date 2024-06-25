



While the jobs for which many dogs were bred are now obsolete, the Border Collie is still a master of his trade. Border Collies were developed to work sheep (and cattle), with an innate herding instinct, stealth and speed.

The Border part of the title indicates his original territory, working the border regions of England, Scotland and Wales on the rugged hills and moors. But although this British dog breed is synonymous with sheep herding, due to their exceptional intelligence, they can also be trained as highly skilled sniffer dogs, and are peerless in the realms of dog agility. Loyal, capable, friendly and fearsomely bright, this is a “top trump” dog for those who have the experience to bring out the best in them.

According to canine psychologist Stanley Coren’s book Intelligence of Dogs, the Border Collie is the smartest dog on the planet – and so proudly sits in our round up of the smartest dog breeds. They can learn not only an astonishing number of words and commands, they can even count (handler’s fingers as part of a command, for instance). They are also wonderfully instinctive and adaptive and, when you couple this with a brilliant work ethic, it’s clear why they come out top in the intelligence rankings.

The only downside – for some owners – is that due to this ability and desire to work, they thrive on a very active, fulfilled life. This is no lapdog!

Border collie: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: pastoral

Size: medium

Daily exercise: more than two hours per day

Coat: smooth or moderately long; shedding

Colours: 50 different colour combinations and variations are permitted, from the traditional black/white to gold sable and lilac merle. Eyes typically brown but may be blue (one, part, or both) in merles.

Lifespan: more than 12 years

Bark: yes. Bred to guard flocks of sheep, they are easily visually stimulated and can be quite vocal and territorial, at anything that moves.

Distinctive features: athletic, agile and well-balanced, with an intelligent and intense gaze. Their movement gives an impression of stealth and speed.

Temperament: keen, loyal and bright.

Things to consider: this is a breed which needs a job, so keep it busy, with a fulfilled and active life. They thrive on plenty of exercise, so it’s worth teaching them to run beside you, or a bike – or even alongside a horse out riding as they have ample speed and stamina.

Bear in mind they have an innate instinct to herd, which may include other pets and children!

There are two types of coats in Border Collies: the moderately long is feathered, while the smooth is short and coarse. Both coats are dense double coats and need brushing once or twice a week with a dog brush, more often if they have a penchant for undergrowth. When they’re moulting, they’ll need daily grooming and a hoover suitable for dog hair is a must.

Training: this breed is the ultimate in trainability, being highly intelligent, capable of learning many commands and having a workaholic attitude. However, this also means that they need early socialisation and obedience training to provide them with that mental stimulation, and do best with an experienced handler. Plus, they are barkers, so this needs to be kept in check. Take a look at these tips on dealing with nuisance barking.

They excel not only in sheepdog trials, but also obedience, agility, tracking, canicross and flyball. Basically, any canine sport has their name on it, and probably on the top of the podium.

