Four horses held at Bramham Horse Trials first trot-up





Four horses in the senior CCI4*-L were held at the Bramham Horse Trials first trot-up this afternoon (7 June).

Grace Taylor’s Game Changer (ridden by his owner), Lauren Lillywhite’s Hacien (ridden by his owner), Hazel Livesey’s MBF Connection (ridden by James Avery) and Charlotte Straker and Diana Birch’s ESI Pheonix (ridden by Angus Smales) were all sent to the holding box, but passed when re-presented.

Forty-six horses came forward before the ground jury – president Sue Baxter (Great Britain) and members Christina Klingspor (Sweden) and Bobby Stevenson (USA) – in this class.

The favourites have been drawn late in the section, with Ros Canter and Izilot DHI – owned by his rider and Alex Moody – the fourth pair from the end. This tricky but talented horse won the CCI4*-S here last year.

Another of the top contenders, last year’s Blair CCI4*-L and British intermediate champion Luna Mist, gave her rider Tom McEwen a lively time today when she spooked away from the boards set up for sponsor Fibre-Beet. Tom had to head back to the turn at the end of the runway before coming round for a second shot at the return leg of the trot-up. Owned by Martin Belsham, 10-year-old mare Luna Mist will be the last horse to start in the CCI4*-L.

The same ground jury also preside over the under-25 CCI4*-L, in which 11 horse were presented. All passed the Bramham Horse Trials first trot-up without problems.

The dressage for these two long format classes and the Defender CCI4*-S starts tomorrow (8 June).

You might also be interested in:

How to watch Bramham Horse Trials Zara Tindall and Ros Canter head up Bramham entries as numbers fall in long format sections Get your Bramham Horse Trials tickets for 2023 Major form upset as two more eventing teams claim places for Paris 2024 Olympics Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.