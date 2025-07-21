New names and medallists carry Britain’s hopes at European Para Dressage Championships





Medallists and senior championship first-timers have been named on the British squad for the para dressage Europeans in Ermelo, the Netherlands (3 to 7 September).

The riders on the team, in partnership with Agria, are Gabriella Blake (pictured, top), Mari Durward-Akhurst, Jemima Green and Nicola Naylor.

British Equestrian para dressage performance manager Georgina Sharples said that the squad is “an exciting group of athletes with a real blend of experience”.

“We have Mari and Gabby, who have both previously won championship medals for their country with Athene Lindebjerg and Strong Beau, and are eager to do so again,” she said.

“Nicola has been on superb form and delivered a consistently impressive campaign with Humberto L for her long-awaited championship debut, while newcomer Jemima has forged a strong partnership with her quality young horse, Fantabulous, and is on an upward trajectory to peak at the Europeans.

“I feel confident that all four combinations have the talent to deliver on the world stage.”

Ms Sharples added that it has been an exciting start to this Paralympic cycle “and one we hope will continue in Ermelo”.

“While our goals are as competitive as ever and we remain on the hunt for medals, this team line-up also gives us the opportunity to develop some exciting potential for the future as we build towards next year’s FEI World Championship at Aachen and the LA28 Paralympic Games,” she said.

British team for para dressage European Championships

Grade I

Gabriella Blake with 16-year-old gelding Strong Beau

Owners: Gavin and Estelle Blake and rider

Breeders: S Amos

Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn, out of a Balda Beau mare

Mari Durward-Akhurst with 18-year-old mare Athene Lindebjerg

Owners: Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine

Breeders: Ulla and Kristian Bech

Breeding: by Gribaldi, out of a mare by Diamant

Grade II

Jemima Green with seven-year-old gelding Fantabulous

Owner: rider

Breeder: Rainer and Angelika Ahlers

Breeding: by Foundation 2, out of a Furst Romancier mare

Grade IV

Nicola Naylor with 13-year-old gelding Humberto L

Owners: Rosalind Emery Kay and rider

Breeder: J Lamers

Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a Haarlem mare

The grooms’ names have not yet been confirmed. Selection decisions are subject to the athletes and horses maintaining fitness, and may be amended up to midnight on 20 August.

