Medal winners and new faces on British short-list for European Para Dressage Championships





Experienced combinations and riders hoping to make their squad debut are among the nominated entries for the British team for the para dressage European Championships.

Today (4 July) British Equestrian and the British Dressage para selectors have named the eight combinations bidding for a spot at Ermelo, the Netherlands (3–7 September). Jemima Green and Nicola Naylor come forward as championship debutants, while Mari Durward-Akhurst, Georgia Wilson and Sophie Wells were in action at the Paris Paralympics last summer. Lee Pearson returns to the mix, as does Gabriella Blake, who was part of the team for the 2023 Europeans.

The nominated entries for the British Equestrian para dressage squad, in partnership with Agria, are listed by classification grade and then in alphabetical order by athlete surname:

Grade I

Gabriella Blake with 16-year-old gelding Strong Beau

Owners: Gavin and Estelle Blake and rider

Breeders: S Amos

Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn, out of a Balda Beau mare

Mari Durward-Akhurst with 18-year-old mare Athene Lindebjerg

Owners: Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine

Breeders: Ulla and Kristian Bech

Breeding: by Gribaldi, out of a mare by Diamant

Grade II

Jemima Green with seven-year-old gelding Fantabulous

Owner: rider

Breeder: Rainer and Angelika Ahlers

Breeding: by Foundation 2, out of a Furst Romancier mare

Lee Pearson with 14-year-old gelding Breezer

Owners: Jensen Guest, David and Lynda Pearson and rider

Breeder: rider

Breeding: by Bacardi

Georgia Wilson with nine-year-old gelding Faside Got The Love

Owners: Geoff and Julie Wilson and rider

Breeder: V Sandison

Breeding: by Grey Flanell, out of a mare by San Amour

Grade IV

Nicola Naylor with 13-year-old gelding Humberto L

Owners: Rosalind Emery Kay and rider

Breeder: J Lamers

Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a Haarlem mare

Nicola Naylor with eight-year-old mare Moulin Rouge

Owner: rider

Breeder: P Buwalda

Breeding: By Ferdinand, out of a Dorado mare

Grade V

Sophie Wells with nine-year-old Egebjerggards Samoa

Owner: The Lady Joseph Trust

Breeder: Anders Green Hansen

Breeding: by St Schufo, out of a mare by IPS Gribaldi

Selection decisions are subject to riders and horses maintaining fitness and performance. The four combinations who will travel to Ermelo and their grooms, and the non-travelling reserve combinations, will be announced on or around 21 July.

“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” said a British Equestrian spokesperson.

“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, Dodson & Horrell, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”

