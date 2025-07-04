Medal winners and new faces on British short-list for European Para Dressage Championships

Experienced combinations and riders hoping to make their squad debut are among the nominated entries for the British team for the para dressage European Championships.
Today (4 July) British Equestrian and the British Dressage para selectors have named the eight combinations bidding for a spot at Ermelo, the Netherlands (3–7 September). Jemima Green and Nicola Naylor come forward as championship debutants, while Mari Durward-Akhurst, Georgia Wilson and Sophie Wells were in action at the Paris Paralympics last summer. Lee Pearson returns to the mix, as does Gabriella Blake, who was part of the team for the 2023 Europeans.
The nominated entries for the British Equestrian para dressage squad, in partnership with Agria, are listed by classification grade and then in alphabetical order by athlete surname:
Grade I
Gabriella Blake with 16-year-old gelding Strong Beau
Owners: Gavin and Estelle Blake and rider
Breeders: S Amos
Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn, out of a Balda Beau mare
Mari Durward-Akhurst with 18-year-old mare Athene Lindebjerg
Owners: Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine
Breeders: Ulla and Kristian Bech
Breeding: by Gribaldi, out of a mare by Diamant
Grade II
Jemima Green with seven-year-old gelding Fantabulous
Owner: rider
Breeder: Rainer and Angelika Ahlers
Breeding: by Foundation 2, out of a Furst Romancier mare
Lee Pearson with 14-year-old gelding Breezer
Owners: Jensen Guest, David and Lynda Pearson and rider
Breeder: rider
Breeding: by Bacardi
Georgia Wilson with nine-year-old gelding Faside Got The Love
Owners: Geoff and Julie Wilson and rider
Breeder: V Sandison
Breeding: by Grey Flanell, out of a mare by San Amour
Grade IV
Nicola Naylor with 13-year-old gelding Humberto L
Owners: Rosalind Emery Kay and rider
Breeder: J Lamers
Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a Haarlem mare
Nicola Naylor with eight-year-old mare Moulin Rouge
Owner: rider
Breeder: P Buwalda
Breeding: By Ferdinand, out of a Dorado mare
Grade V
Sophie Wells with nine-year-old Egebjerggards Samoa
Owner: The Lady Joseph Trust
Breeder: Anders Green Hansen
Breeding: by St Schufo, out of a mare by IPS Gribaldi
Selection decisions are subject to riders and horses maintaining fitness and performance. The four combinations who will travel to Ermelo and their grooms, and the non-travelling reserve combinations, will be announced on or around 21 July.
“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” said a British Equestrian spokesperson.
“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, Dodson & Horrell, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in: