Medal winners and new faces on British short-list for European Para Dressage Championships

Becky Murray Becky Murray

    • Experienced combinations and riders hoping to make their squad debut are among the nominated entries for the British team for the para dressage European Championships.

    Today (4 July) British Equestrian and the British Dressage para selectors have named the eight combinations bidding for a spot at Ermelo, the Netherlands (3–7 September). Jemima Green and Nicola Naylor come forward as championship debutants, while Mari Durward-Akhurst, Georgia Wilson and Sophie Wells were in action at the Paris Paralympics last summer. Lee Pearson returns to the mix, as does Gabriella Blake, who was part of the team for the 2023 Europeans.

    The nominated entries for the British Equestrian para dressage squad, in partnership with Agria, are listed by classification grade and then in alphabetical order by athlete surname:

    Grade I

    Gabriella Blake with 16-year-old gelding Strong Beau
    Owners: Gavin and Estelle Blake and rider
    Breeders: S Amos
    Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn, out of a Balda Beau mare

    Mari Durward-Akhurst with 18-year-old mare Athene Lindebjerg
    Owners: Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine
    Breeders: Ulla and Kristian Bech
    Breeding: by Gribaldi, out of a mare by Diamant

    Grade II

    Jemima Green with seven-year-old gelding Fantabulous
    Owner: rider
    Breeder: Rainer and Angelika Ahlers
    Breeding: by Foundation 2, out of a Furst Romancier mare

    Lee Pearson with 14-year-old gelding Breezer
    Owners: Jensen Guest, David and Lynda Pearson and rider
    Breeder: rider
    Breeding: by Bacardi

    Georgia Wilson with nine-year-old gelding Faside Got The Love
    Owners: Geoff and Julie Wilson and rider
    Breeder: V Sandison
    Breeding: by Grey Flanell, out of a mare by San Amour

    Grade IV

    Nicola Naylor with 13-year-old gelding Humberto L
    Owners: Rosalind Emery Kay and rider
    Breeder: J Lamers
    Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a Haarlem mare

    Nicola Naylor with eight-year-old mare Moulin Rouge
    Owner: rider
    Breeder: P Buwalda
    Breeding: By Ferdinand, out of a Dorado mare

    Grade V

    Sophie Wells with nine-year-old Egebjerggards Samoa
    Owner: The Lady Joseph Trust
    Breeder: Anders Green Hansen
    Breeding: by St Schufo, out of a mare by IPS Gribaldi

    Selection decisions are subject to riders and horses maintaining fitness and performance. The four combinations who will travel to Ermelo and their grooms, and the non-travelling reserve combinations, will be announced on or around 21 July.

    “The funding that the British Equestrian World Class programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” said a British Equestrian spokesperson.

    “British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, Dodson & Horrell, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”

