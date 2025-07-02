



The FEI European Para Dressage Championships will be held at Ermelo, in the Netherlands, from 3 to 7 September. If you are planning to be there to watch the action in person, then we are here to help you plan your visit to the area.

This will be the first time the para dressage Europeans are being held at Ermelo, which is home to the Dutch National Equestrian Centre, although the venue has hosted other international championships.

It is important to note that there is another Ermelo – nearly 9,000 miles away in South Africa – so when planning your visit, make sure you are going to the correct one.

How to get to Ermelo, the Netherlands

By plane: to Amsterdam (36 miles).

By train: to Ermelo railway station, which takes between 59min and 1hr 26min from Amsterdam, including one change. There are up to 40 trains a day. The station is eight miles from the equestrian centre.

By car ferry: either from Harwich to The Hague (one sailing a day or overnight), then at least 1hr 30min by car. Or from Dover to Calais (frequent sailings), then at least a 4hr drive.

By Eurotunnel: either via Calais by car or by Eurostar from London St Pancras to Amsterdam Centraal, and on to Ermelo.

Where to stay near Ermelo, in the Netherlands

There are plenty of campsites, Airbnbs and hotels in the vicinity. Check out our helpful guide.

Things to do in the local area

Ermelo is known for its stunning forests, and is close to the Hoge Veluwe National Park, as well as the Veluwemeer lake for water fun.

How to follow the action

After an enjoyable day of watching the dressage, you won’t want to miss our interviews with the top riders, analysis of the action and beautiful photography capturing the highlights. To read without limits you’ll need to sign up for a Horse & Hound website subscription, which gives you instant access, wherever you are, from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now