



The 2025 European Para Dressage Championships (3–7 July) are not running concurrently with the Dressage Championships this year – the 2025 competition kicks off a few days after the European Dressage Championships (27–31 August) and will be held at Ermelo in the Netherlands. If you’d like to attend in person, here is the information you need about European Para Dressage Championships tickets.

Our senior news writer Becky Murray will be on the ground to bring you the results, news and views as they happen. She’ll be interviewing all the big-name riders and crafting daily reports summarising the action as Europe’s best para dressage athletes compete for titles. She will be supported by our experienced editorial team in the UK.

The venue is the Netherlands’ National Equestrian Centres (Nationaal Hippisch Centrum). It lies an hour east of Amsterdam and borders the Het Loo Crown Estate, home to a palace, park and forest land, as well as the Netherlands’ tallest tree.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is 60 miles away.

European Para Dressage Championships tickets

Wednesday 3 September

What: Individual grand prix grade I-III

General admission: €7.50

Thursday 4 September

What: Individual grand prix grade IV and V

General admission: €7.50

Friday 5 September

What: Team grand prix grade I-III

General admission €7.50

Saturday 6 September

What: Team grand prix grade IV and V

General admission: €7.50

Sunday 7 September

What: Freestyle to music grades I-V

General admission: €10

European Para Dressage Championships season tickets

You can buy a “passe partout”, which gives you access to all days of the European Para Dressage Championships for €12.50.

How many medals are up for grabs at the European Para Dressage Championships?

There are 11 sets of medals to be awarded, so 33 in total.

Competitors at the event will ride in up to three tests. On the first and second days, each rider will complete the individual test in their respective grade. Individual medals will be awarded in each grade.

Day three will bring the team competition. The team test will be ridden by all four members, with the top three scores across the four performances dictating the team medals.

Then, the best eight combinations from the individual test in each grade will qualify for the freestyle competition, which has its own set of medals.

British entries to the European Para Dressage Championships

Nominated entries have not yet been confirmed – check this page and the Horse & Hound website for updates.

