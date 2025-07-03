{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Places to stay if you’re heading to the European Para Dressage Championships in the Netherlands

    • The European Para Dressage Championshipsis scheduled to take place 3–7 September at the Dutch National Equestrian Centre in Ermelo, the Netherlands. This is the first time the European Para Dressage Championships is being hosted in Ermelo, although it has previously hosted other major equestrian events.

    If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near Ermelo and the Dutch National Equestrian Centre, plus guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the European Para Dressage Championships venue – jump down to…


    Hotels near Ermelo, the Netherlands

    Boutique Hotel-Restaurant
    Distance: 3.7 miles Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    This hotel features a fine dining restaurant where guest can enjoy a four-course meal and free parking.

    Herberg de Zwaan Elspett
    Distance: 3.9 miles Tripadvisor rating: 4.9/5
    This hotel offers air-conditioned soundproof rooms with a balcony. On site restaurant serving European cuisine.

    Hotel Restaurant ‘de Vossenberg’
    Distance: 7.4 miles Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This pet-friendly village hotel has a restaurant and a sun terrace.

    Van der Valk hotel Harderwijk
    Distance: 7.6 miles Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5
    This pet-friendly hotel offers air-conditioned, soundproof rooms with free parking.

    Landgoedhotel Villa Vennendal
    Distance: 9.8 miles Tripadvisor rating: 3.7/5
    This hotel offers an indoor pool, onsite restaurant and spacious rooms.

    Apartments, B&Bs and holiday lets near Ermelo, the Netherlands

    De Rheebok B&B
    Distance: 1.7 miles
    This one-bed house offers a spacious bed and breakfast experience with a continental or à la carte breakfast served daily.

    B&B Speulderveld
    Distance: 2.7 miles Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This B&B offers soundproof family rooms with private bathrooms and an outdoor play area.

    Logeren bij De Soerensesteeg
    Distance: 2.7 miles
    This two-bed holiday home can sleep up to five guests. It has a fully equipped kitchen, dining area and a cosy living room.

    Spacious Chalet
    Distance: 3.6 miles
    Spacious, pet-friendly 2-bed chalet can sleep up to four guests. It has two bathrooms and parking.

    Bospark Garderen
    Distance: 3.9 miles
    Surrounded by countryside, these two-bed spacious bungalows have a patio and garden. There is an outdoor pool, restaurant with a bar and 24-hour front desk.

    De Kleine kriemelkuil-Het Koentje
    Distance: 6 miles
    This two-bed chalet in Ermelo has a fully equipped kitchen, free WiFi and free parking.

    Luxe Veluwe Home ‘De Bosvogel’
    Distance: 8.9 miles
    This two-bed holiday home can sleep up to four guests. It is air-conditioned and has a fully equipped kitchen, dining area and washing machine.

