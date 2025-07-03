Places to stay if you’re heading to the European Para Dressage Championships in the Netherlands





The European Para Dressage Championshipsis scheduled to take place 3–7 September at the Dutch National Equestrian Centre in Ermelo, the Netherlands. This is the first time the European Para Dressage Championships is being hosted in Ermelo, although it has previously hosted other major equestrian events.

If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near Ermelo and the Dutch National Equestrian Centre, plus guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the European Para Dressage Championships venue – jump down to…

Hotels near Ermelo, the Netherlands

Boutique Hotel-Restaurant

Distance: 3.7 miles Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

This hotel features a fine dining restaurant where guest can enjoy a four-course meal and free parking. View Deal

Apartments, B&Bs and holiday lets near Ermelo, the Netherlands

De Rheebok B&B

Distance: 1.7 miles

This one-bed house offers a spacious bed and breakfast experience with a continental or à la carte breakfast served daily. View Deal

B&B Speulderveld

Distance: 2.7 miles Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

This B&B offers soundproof family rooms with private bathrooms and an outdoor play area. View Deal

Logeren bij De Soerensesteeg

Distance: 2.7 miles

This two-bed holiday home can sleep up to five guests. It has a fully equipped kitchen, dining area and a cosy living room. View Deal

