



The grand prix times for the European Para Dressage Championships have been released, as Brits vie for their first set of individual medals.

The first day of competition gets underway on Wednesday (3 September), at the National Equestrian Centre, in Ermelo, the Netherlands.

The individual medals will be decided by the grand prix A test; grades II, I, and III will ride on Wednesday (in that order) and be followed by the prize giving ceremony. Grades IV and V will ride on Thursday (4 September).

The first horse down the centre line on Wednesday will be Spain’s Félix Gómez González and Merlin (grade I) at 9am British time (10am local time).

When will the British riders go?

Jemima Green and Fantabulous 9.54am British time (10.54am local time) on Wednesday (grade II)

Gabby Blake and Strong Beau at 11.27am British time (12.27pm local time) on Wednesday (grade I)

Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg at 12.30pm British time (1.30pm local time) on Wednesday (grade I)

Nicola Naylor and Humberto L 9.27am British time (10.27am local time) on Thursday (grade IV)

Other names to look out for

Ireland’s grade III Katie Reilly and Natasha Baker’s former ride Keystone Dawn Chorus will take to the centre line at 1.39pm UK time (2.39pm local time) on Wednesday.

Germany’s Heidemarie Dresing and Poesie 143 (grade II) are at 9.45am British time (10.45 local time). Home-side rider Rixt van der Horst and Eisma’s Royal Fonq NOP will ride at 1.30pm UK time (2.30pm local time) and Tobias Thorning Jorgensen and Jolene Hill are at 2.52pm UK time (3.52pm local time); both in the grade III.

View the full times

The team medals will be decided on Friday and Saturday (5–6 September) by the grand prix B test. The top eight riders in each grade, based on their combined results from the A and B tests, will go through to the freestyle on Sunday (7 September). To qualify, riders must average at least 60% across the two tests.

The trot-up took place in Ermelo today where all bar one horse was passed by the ground jury. Spain’s Alejandro Nande Iglesias has been asked to represent his ride Brujo Car tomorrow morning.

