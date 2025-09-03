



British grade I combination Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg held their own on day one of the European Para Dressage Championships to claim individual bronze.

Mari and the 18-year-old mare, owned by Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine, posted a superb 75.96%. Latvia’s Rihards Snikus and King of the Dance have continued their phenomenal Paris form to win gold on 78.79%, and the silver was claimed by Italy’s Sara Morganti and Mariebelle with 77.42%.

Mari was thrilled with her test and the judges liked what they saw, scoring her 7.5s and 8s for the double-mark movements including the medium walk and serpentines, and a full suite of 8s for the mid-way halt.

“It was a really good test. She was just a bit ‘on’ – she was so forward, which was amazing, but if something had banged we might have taken off!” said Mari.

“But we had the right amount. I’m delighted with it, we went in and followed the process. I think I was accurate, I looked for my cones, and she loved it. And that’s what really matters.

“I think our halts were really good, we’ve been working really hard on them and I think they were in the right place, which is a big bonus. The suppleness, the flow around the circles, and our stretch was also pretty good.”

The medal is Mari and 18-year-old Athene Lindebjerg’s second together, having won individual bronze in the freestyle at the Paris Paralympics last summer. The pair have been a partnership since 2024 and Mari believes they have now solidified this.

“We’re in a different place to Paris”

“She’s going the best she ever has. It’s like we’re in a different place to Paris now, we’ve got her up and round and together, and I can almost just steer her. It’s like she’s grown again, she just absolutely loves it, and that’s what makes it so special, She goes in like ‘I’ve got this’. It’s so nice that she enjoys it so much,” said Mari.

“We’re an established partnership now. Paris was absolutely incredible, but it was almost a bit too soon for us as a partnership. Now we know each other inside out, and I think it takes quite a long time as a grade one to get there.”

Mari is delighted to be riding at another championship with Athene.

“She’s just such an incredible mare. And to be here, my first Europeans was in Rotterdam in 2019 with Sky O’Hara, so to be back in Holland and to get an individual medal is brilliant.”

A “boo boo” for Blake

Gabby Blake finished fifth in the grade A test with her own 16-year-old gelding Strong Beau with 72.38%, having made an unfortunate slip up resulting in the bell being run. Up until that point they had looked smooth and consistent, and on correction, the pair finished their test in harmony.

Explaining what happened Gabby said: “I went wrong, I went completely blank”.

“It’s never happened before, so I don’t know what happened today. It’s one of those things, obviously, I’m human and things happen. But everything else, he gave me,” she said.

“Today he felt amazing, and the test felt absolutely incredible, until my little boo boo. All I wanted to do was to ride a confident test and give him confidence. And I did do that.”

Gabby will have another chance to impress the judges in the grand prix B test on Friday (5 September), for the team medals.

“It’s my second championship. I didn’t think I was going to get selected, it’s absolutely incredible being here,” said Gabby, who is trained by Sophie Wells.

“Sophie told me I’ve just got to carry on with my processes that I do at home. I used to struggle going from home to a competition and I’d change, but I’m now managing to get what I get at home at a competition venue.”

Two medals for Great Britain on day one of the European Para Dressage Championships.

Britain has got off to a superb start in the Netherlands, with Jemima Green and Fantabulous winning bronze in the grade II. Grade IV rider Nicola Naylor (Humberto L) will ride at 9.27am UK time (10.27am local time) on Thursday.

