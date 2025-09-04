‘No words can describe this’: rider lands first gold medal with second-string mare at European Para Dressage Championships





Germany’s Regine Mispelkamp and Pramwaldhof’s Bayala won individual gold in an unbelievably tight grade V section at the European Para Dressage Championships.

Regine and the 10-year-old mare scored 73.18%, just keeping home-side combination Britney de John and Caramba NOP at bay in silver, on 73.15%. The battle for bronze also went down to the wire; Germany’s Isabel Nowak and Siracusa Old looked to have the job done, with 71.36%, until final combination Lena Malmstrom and Fabulous Fidelie snatched it from them for Sweden, on 71.64%.

Regine already has six medals behind her, achieved at seven championships with former ride Look At Me Now and her top ride Highlander Delights, but this is her first gold – and Pramwaldhof’s Bayala first championships.

“No words can describe this, it’s very special,” said Regine.

“I’m really happy, I didn’t expect this coming here. She’s my second horse, and next year I have two very, very nice horses for the World Championships, and then looking towards LA 2028.”

Regine had much to be proud of; Pramwaldhof Bayala looked at home in the arena, demonstrating her expressive paces for which she received 8s from three of the judges for the coefficient.

“The highlight was her walk work, and the canter on the long rein. She came forward and uphill, which was really nice,” said Regine, adding that she chose Pramwaldhof Bayala for the Europeans over Paris silver medallist Highlander to give the mare experience.

“Highlander has done so many competitions, he knows everything,” she said.

“We can do better”

The European Para Dressage Championships is Britney’s championship debut and the 24-year-old came agonisingly close to the gold with her partner of seven years, 18-year-old Caramba NOP.

“We’ve really grown from the youth classes. In the last four years we’ve been first reserve for the Netherlands, so this was our first really big competition,” she said.

“Overall it was a good test and we didn’t have any really big mistakes, but I think we can do a little bit better. His trot half-passes and simple changes were the best parts, but the walk needs to be better, it was a bit difficult today.

“We have a great partnership, he’s not that easy for everyone, so it makes it special that we can do what we can together.”

Attention turns to teams at the European Para Dressage Championships

Looking ahead to the team competition, which begins tomorrow with grade I, II, and III – and grades IV and V on Saturday – Regine believes it will be tight. The Netherlands, Italy and Denmark all look fierce – and Britain has got off to a brilliant start with three medals in the bag, including from team newcomers Nicola Naylor and Jemima Green.

“The others are strong – I think it will be close,” she said.

