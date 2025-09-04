‘Stunned, shell-shocked, and super-pleased’: Nicola Naylor bags a third medal for Britain





Nicola Naylor and Humberto L delivered in the competitive grade IV section at the European Para Dressage Championships to claim individual bronze – Great Britain’s third medal of the week.

On the second day of action in Ermelo, the Netherlands, today (4 September) grades IV and V are riding the grand prix A test for individual medals.

Nicola and 13-year-old gelding Humberto L, owned by Nicola and Rosalind Emery Kay, scored on 71.39% to take bronze on the pair’s championship debut. Sweden’s Louise Etzner Jakobsson won gold with Goldstrike BJ on 72.92%, and Denmark’s Pia Wulff Jelstrup claimed gold with Zafia, on 72.22%.

“I’m stunned, shell-shocked and super-pleased,” said Nicola.

“I was sitting in the lorry with my trainer Sarah Millis and she told me I’d won bronze. We were ecstatic and jumped up and hugged one another.”

“The aim was to enjoy it”

Nicola rode a beautiful flowing test, Humberto L looking relaxed and happy in his work, highlighting their trust and partnership.

“It’s our first championships and to go in there and have a really solid test where he felt really happy, that was my goal,” said Nicola.

“We went in with the aim that we would really try and enjoy it. He’s a really sensitive horse, so he needed to have a harmonious round, and I’m really pleased that that’s what we got.”

Nicola noted Humberto L’s canter as a highlight of their test.

“His canter work is always breathtaking,” she said.

“I think the other highlight was that he stayed soft. It’s his first time in this environment, and it’s my first time. I don’t find getting around the arena the easiest, so I just didn’t want to over stress it.”

Nicola said it was “a massive thing” to be at the European Para Dressage Championships, thanking her groom and caller Julie Riches, trainer Sarah Millies and British Equestrian.

“It’s something that we’ve really worked hard for; me, the team, Humberto. And we have an amazing support team,” she said.

“The British Equestrian team is massive and hugely supportive, but not pressurising. Their message was very much: “Go and enjoy it”. And that’s what I did. I went into the arena and thought ‘Ok, take a moment to just smile and know you’re here’.

“Not everybody gets this moment, it’s special, and it was lovely to know that they were all behind me. I have felt very cared for.”

Brits make it three out of three at the European Para Dressage Championships

The Brits have won a bronze medal in each of the three individual grades they were represented in; Jemima Green and Fantabulous in grade I, Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg in grade II and Nicola Naylor and Humberto L in grade IV. Gabby Blake and Strong Beau finished just outside the medals, taking fifth in the grade I.

The team competition gets under way tomorrow (5 September). The times will be released later today

