



Jemima Green and Fantabulous have rounded off their debut championships in style by winning individual bronze with a personal best in the grade II freestyle at the European Para Dressage Championships.

“I’m honoured to have him in my life”, said an emotional Jemima, of the seven-year-old star in the making.

Germany’s 70-year-old Hediemarie Dresing, 70, made it a hat-trick of golds, dancing her way to victory with Poesie 143 on 80.94%. Denmark’s Katrine Kristensen scored 78.37% with Georklintgaards Quater for silver, and Jemima and Fanta won the bronze with 76.31%.

Jemima’s elegant floorplan was put to music featuring a Santana/Rihanna mash-up, and pieces from violinists Caitlin de Ville and Lindsey Stirling.

“It was the most confident he felt all week,” said Jemima. “It was really enjoyable to ride. He can be quite music-sensitive to big strong beats, so we wanted something that highlighted his paces but was also quite subtle.

“We kept the floorplan quite simple, just where we’ve struggled with the confidence in our freestyle, because I just want us to go in there and enjoy it and gain the confidence before we start making it a little more complicated.”

The score was a personal best for the pair – but Jemima believes there’s still more to come from the young gelding.

“There were a couple of times where we just had a bit of a sideways step. I was really pleased, but also slightly kicking myself because I didn’t feel like our medium trot was the strongest – and I thought maybe I need to put in another medium. Then I question myself about the freestyle, and that’s where I need to get better so I can really try to show him off more,” she said.

Dream debut

Jemima has enjoyed a dream championships, winning two individual medals, having taken bronze in the grand prix A test earlier in the week.

“It’s a complete shock and very overwhelming,” she said.

“Without the huge support from the National Lottery and British Equestrian (BEF), this wouldn’t have been possible.

“Without the BEF support I wouldn’t have felt as confident throughout this week as I have. Fanta has been absolutely adored by everyone and kept in the best possible condition, and without them there’s no way any of us could be here.”

Jemima said “it’s such a privilege to have such a lovely horse”.

“He is just a wonderful person. He’s so talented. It’s an honour to ride something so amazing,” she said, adding that his breeders Rainers and Angelika Ahlers had been in attendance this week.

“They are just thrilled. And my family are all here, and they just love Fanta. From everyone thinking ‘Oh my god’ about me getting on a four-year-old – I just love that they’ve seen him from that point up until now, it’s just incredible. You don’t get that lucky.”

Playful routine

Heidemarie had a clear goal of breaking the 80% barrier – and she did with her playful routine to a mixture of French and German music.

“I was a little bit late with the music, but I wanted to get 80% and I got it,” said Heidemarie, who won double gold at the 2023 Europeans in Riesenbeck with her other top horse, Horse24Dooloop.

“The gold is a hat-trick, it feels incredible. At the start of next year I will start preparing for the World Championships in Aachen, and I have the two horses to choose from.”

Katrine’s floorplan, to a Queen medley, had the spectators and judges entertained, for the silver.

“One more silver medal, it’s fantastic!” said Katrine, who is pregnant with her second child, due in January.

“Throughout this whole championship Quater has been very focused on his job so I was really happy with him. I really love to ride our freestyle, fitting him to the tempo and choreography. It’s a freestyle I’ve had for a couple of years and when I hear the music I know where I have to be in the arena, which makes it easier to make it more fluent.”

Katrina said she is “very thankful” to have Quater at another championships. The European Para Dressage Championships is their third together; they won double individual silver in Paris and double gold at the World Championships in Herning.

“It’s been so nice to still be able to compete while pregnant. Now I can go on maternity leave knowing I’ve done the job,” said Katrine.

