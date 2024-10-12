‘He’s unbelievable’: eight-year-old horse – in lucky tendon boots — clears 2.15m to win puissance thriller





Joe Trunkfield was the subject of a “bit of banter” for his white tendon boots – “but they’ll all want a pair now,” he joked, after he, they and Locomotion cleared 2.15m (7’1”) to win the Horse of the Year Show Ripon Select Foods puissance.

Joe and Tracey Fletcher’s eight-year-old were the only combination to clear the wall five times, with Paul Sims and Kingfisher in second place as the only others to make the last round.

“He’s an incredible horse,” said Joe, who added that it was only last week that he got the email to say he was in the class. “I nearly didn’t get in – I’m very glad I did!”

The 10 starters had been whittled down to four in the fourth round, also including the 2022 and 2023 winners Commandant Geoff Curran and Bishops Quarter, and first-timers Rachel Proudley and Easy Boy De Laubry Z. The wall was by then hard to see over but Locomotion showed his incredible scope and athleticism to leave all the bricks up – and he looked as if he could have gone higher.

This time last week, he and Tracey had contested a 1.15m national class and a Foxhunter, coming fourth and first respectively.

“He found me in a way,” said Joe. “Tracey invested in him, for me and for her to have fun on; she’s done all the work and has been winning local classes. We sold Cruze and were looking for one to replace him, and knew he had a big jump.

“He’s an unbelievable horse, and the brilliant thing is that he naturally goes up and is so careful. It’s a great feeling.”

Joe said there is “always that moment”, of clearing the wall, which lasts a long time.

“You’re waiting to hear the plonk, or something hitting the sand,” he said. “But he gave it his all and it’s a great feeling when it goes right. We’ll be having a celebration now!”

And Joe added that Tracey put her own white boots, of a type not so often seen these days, on Locomotion.

“There was a bit of banter with the lads: ‘You’ve got your white boots on’ – but they’ll all be buying a pair next week!” he said.

