‘Half winging it!’ – combination reunited days before joint puissance win





Joe Trunkfield made his brief reunion with Cruze a successful one as he jumped to a joint win in the Dublin Horse Show Defender puissance, sharing the spoils with Mikey Pender and Hearton Du Bois Halleux.

Joe said he was “half winging it” on the big grey 13-year-old, who was sold last autumn and he only rode again on the Friday before the puissance. He had ridden the Crusador stallion in puissances for former owner and rider James Ingham but he was sold after Horse of the Year Show last year to Gracie Johnson.

“It was lovely to get back on Cruze and all the buttons were in the same place,” said Joe. “The atmosphere throughout was incredible, and the warm-up was electric!”

There were eight starters in the puissance and three made it to round four, also including Elliott Smith and Flamboyant III, who bowed out at that point. Joe had already had a dramatic moment when Cruze pulled off a shoe as he landed in the second round, but they and the 2019 Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby winners went in to face the wall at 2.20m in the last round. Jumping clear would have meant Joe and Cruze won outright but Joe said it was nice to share with Mikey and “Harold”, who was retired straight afterwards.

“It all worked out in the end,” said Joe. “It was a big old jump at 2.20m and great to win alongside a combination like Mikey and Harold, and it was a lovely touch being in the prize-giving for his announcement of retiring him.

“When the invite came through for Dublin, knowing he was based in Ireland I thought I’d try my luck and luckily, Gracie was game and brought him to the show on Thursday, while I flew out with James on Friday and had my first sit on him.

“You could say it was an Irish way of doing it, I was half winging it, but he’d been going well with Gracie all week and he obviously knows what he’s doing with the wall.

“It was the first time I’ve jumped a puissance on grass, but he definitely got a good bounce off the Irish turf! All credit to Gracie and I’m grateful she was on board to do the show.

“I’ll leave it in her hands, but if Gracie’s game for another one to come, I’ll just hop on at the show!”

