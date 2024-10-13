A star is born: first-season mare is crowned riding horse of the year at HOYS





A novice mare in her first season ate up the International Arena on her Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) debut to lift the Epiony 2024 HOYS riding horse of the year championship.

Edward Young rode Lauren Molland’s classy six-year-old Calcourt Soli (Mouse). She qualified at one of the last qualifiers of the year at Moreton-in-Marsh.

Back in May, Edward told H&H that the mare could be the best riding horse he’s ever had since his iconic Legal Eagle, though he didn’t expect her time in the spotlight to come so soon.

“As the season has gone on she’s settled to her job, though we haven’t done a fat lot with her,” Edward said. “Initially, we were to keep her as a novice, but she was going well enough that we decided to do a couple of qualifiers. I thought it was worth a punt, and I was obviously right!”

Mouse was bred by Ali Fernyhough, a multi-HOYS winner herself, who has now turned to show jumping.

“We were lucky to get her as there was a bit of a scramble for her,” Edward continued. “Lauren asked me to go and see her, though at the time she decided she couldn’t have another horse as she’d just bought a house and was so busy. As Mouse was so nice, I said I was going to offer her to someone else. Unbeknown to Lauren, her Mum [Susan] said she would buy Mouse for her as a birthday present. When Lauren saw her at the yard for the first time, she was gutted she hadn’t bought her. Then Susan revealed she’d bought her!”

Edward first won the riding horses at HOYS in the 1990s on Legal Eagle.

“I hate to say this, but I’ve been coming to HOYS for 50 years; since 1974,” Edward added.

Reserve in the 2024 HOYS riding horse of the year championship was Issy and Guy Mears’ consistent small contender Times Square III. Ridden by Danielle Heath, the gelding adds this triumph to multiple HOYS and Windsor victories.

