‘Groundbreaking collaboration’ means top showjumping action on ITV this year





Showjumping is to return to mainstream television thanks to a deal between ITV and the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT).

The new partnership means ITVX will broadcast the LGCT grand prix of London live this August, “bringing showjumping action to millions of homes”, and show LGCT and Global Champions League (GCL) highlights for UK audiences throughout the 2025 season.

“This groundbreaking collaboration marks the first time LGCT and GCL highlights will be featured on ITVX, making the sport more accessible than ever before to a UK audience,” a Global Champions spokesperson said.

The first action to be shown will be highlights from the Shanghai leg (2-4 May), and all the remaining legs will be covered, from Madrid, Cannes, St Tropez, Paris, Monaco, London, Valkenswaard, Riesenbeck, New York, Vienna, Rome and Riyadh, as well as the season finale in Prague (20-23 November).

Global Champions Founder Jan Tops said: “We are thrilled to bring the Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL to ITVX viewers. This partnership opens up our sport to a wider audience in the UK, where equestrianism has such a passionate and knowledgeable following. It’s a milestone moment for showjumping as we continue to grow our global reach and inspire new fans.”

ITV Sport assistant commissioner Richard Botchway said the team was delighted to secure the coverage.

“With the live grand prix from London included, our viewers will get to experience the drama, precision and elegance of world-class showjumping,” he said. “It’s a thrilling sport that we’re proud to showcase for a free-to-air audience.”

LGCT and GCL highlights will be available on ITVX from this month, and updates will follow each stage of the tour.

