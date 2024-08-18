



Great Britain’s Harry Charles questioned whether he was dreaming when, barely a fortnight after winning Olympic gold in Paris, the 25-year-old won the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) grand prix of London in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

“It was the best day of my life a couple of weeks ago and to do this straight after feels a bit weird,” said Harry, who teamed up with the brilliant Sherlock to win Sunday’s (18 August) five-star thriller at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

“I don’t know whether it’s a dream or not, but for Sherlock that was a big milestone in his career.”

Seizing the advantage of final draw in a pulsating seven-way jump-off, Harry and the 11-year-old Sherlock, who is owned by his father Peter Charles and Stall Zet, flew home just quarter of a second quicker than the lightning quick time set by Paris 2024 Olympic individual gold medallist Christian Kukuk riding the exciting mare Just Be Gentle (Tyson x Ticallux Verte).

“I tried hard enough – Just Be Gentle is naturally quick and I thought we were quick enough, but Harry deserved to win that,” reflected Christian, paying tribute to the British victor after the battle of the Olympic gold medallists. “Harry tried everything, he tried his heart out – it was an unbelievable jump-off. So I’m very happy with my second place.”

The 2021 LGCT London winner Pieter Devos of Belgium took third with the now 17-year-old mare Toupie De La Roque.

Harry Charles: “I didn’t know this little fella could go that fast!”

Sherlock has been with Harry Charles since a five-year-old and the Hampshire rider had considered him as a Paris 2024 contender but opted instead for the more experienced Romeo 88 in Versailles, where Harry followed in the footsteps of his 2012 team gold medal-winning father Peter Charles to claim a gold medal of his own.

He and Sherlock took out a stride between fences one and two, before executing the perfect rollback to fence three which put them up on the clock early on. It was neck-and-neck with the German rider coming into the home straight but, with the crowd urging them on, the brilliant British duo took a flyer to the final oxer, stopping the clock clear in 36.68sec.

Harry revealed he’d heard the roar of the spectators as he crossed the line but was surprised nevertheless to see the number one next to his name on the scoreboard.

“I don’t know how Sherlock did it but he did it – I didn’t know this little fella could go that fast!” Harry reflected.

“The crowds here carried me to the win and thanks to Sherlock too. I’ve always believed the world of him.

No better place to win – and a first British success since 2019

“After Paris, there was no better place to come home and have a great reception, especially as the last to go,” added Harry, who had watched his Paris team-mates Scott Brash win this class for the second time in 2018 on Hello Mr President and Ben Maher take the trophy with Explosion W in 2019 – the last time a British rider won the LGCT of London grand prix. “So to add my name to this class is very special.

“To come straight in and win a five star grand prix at home after Paris is pretty crazy. These last few weeks are going to take a lot of processing.”

Harry’s outstanding performance to land his first LGCT grand prix also qualifies him for the Super Grand Prix in Rabat, Morocco, at the end of the season.

Wins like this are certainly worth celebrating but we can all bask in the golden glow of what has truly been a glorious summer for British showjumpers.

You can read the full report and reaction from Sunday’s five-star grand prix, plus all the action from this three-day show in London, in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops Thursday 22 August.

