British teenagers on unbeatable form at London GCT





Two British teenagers left more experienced riders trailing in their wake when they claimed a CSI2* class apiece on the second day of the London Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT).

Ever-competitive Whitaker brothers James and George had to settle for runner-up spots behind the pair, with James finishing second to 19-year-old Rachel Proudley in the Hunter Woodshavings 1.45m and George being beaten by 15-year-old Noora Von Bulow in the 1.30m Martin Collins London Cup.

London-based Noora was on her second appearance at Chelsea but was claiming her first LGCT victory, riding her partner of three years Interstar B.

Their unhurried and intelligent round, which included a wonderfully economical line from the double to the final oxer, left them 0.81sec ahead of George and his father-in-law Martin Wood’s mare Zirocca Zoom.

“He’s had a few busy weeks as we were jumping [on the junior team] at the Europeans, so I just wanted to give him a really nice round,” Noora said. “He likes a bit of speed and I think he really enjoyed that and I really enjoyed that!

“I’d walked the last line as a seven or an eight and I thought I’d see what I ended up on but going on the inside line on the seven worked really well for me.”

‘We’ve created so many good memories’

Interstar B was a very successful young horse, winning many age finals and the grade C final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2021, before he was sold to the Von Bulows. Noora and the 11-year-old I’m Special De Muze gelding have since become a consistent member of junior European squads.

“The last two years have been really strong years for both of us and we’ve created so many good memories,” Noora said. “We’ve gained experience together and really created a bond.”

The win comes two days before Noora moves from London to Belgium to more effectively juggle her school and competitive commitments.

“School is always a priority and it’s important to my family and me to have a proper balance,” Noora said.

“For the past few years the horses have been 1hr45 away from us [with Tony Newberry and Fiona Dunning], so I only get to ride at the weekends. We’ll be continuing with them in Belgium.”

Yorkshire-based Rachel Proudley capped a month of firsts with new ride Petitfour VD Wareslage when she secured a commanding victory on her LGCT debut.

Jumping from early doors in the Hunter Woodshavings CSI2* 1.45m, Rachel shot more than 10sec into the lead on the zippy nine-year-old gelding, leaving the remaining 34 combinations vying fruitlessly to topple her time.

‘He’s one you can always go in and try for the win on’

Just previous day’s victor James and Just Call Me Henry posed a valid threat, managing to get within 0.61sec, but the remainder of the field trailed more than 5sec behind.

“It wasn’t an ideal draw but it paid off anyway,” said Rachel, who is currently riding both her own string and for Richard Howley’s HK Horses.

“It was a good course today that suited my horse, he’s not very big but he is quick on his turnbacks and he’s quick across the ground.”

Petitfour VD Wareslage was bought by Rachel’s owner John Chadwick from HK Horses in June and since then the pair has chalked up a series of notable wins.

Rachel claimed her first area trial victory with him at Royal Lancs at the end of last month, before heading to Samorin, where she secured two CSI2* wins, including her first rankings class victory.

“It’s nice to have kept the ride on him,” she said. “He’s one you can always go in and try for the win on.”

