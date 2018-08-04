Scott Brash makes history with London triumph

Great Britain’s Scott Brash was in sensational form on home turf on Saturday (4 August) to make it back-to-back to wins in the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) grand prix of London.

The British rider triumphed after a seven-rider jump-off in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea to collect the €99,000 top prize, this time riding the up-and-coming Hello Mr President.

This is the third time in the show’s six-year history that Scott has won the London leg of the Tour and makes him the winning-most Global Champions Tour rider of all time.

“I didn’t think I’d done enough to win,” said Scott who had been drawn first in the jump-off with Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham’s nine-year-old.

From a world class field, three Olympic medallists filled the podium in London with the reigning European champion Peder Fredricson of Sweden taking the runner-up spot on Hansson WL and German legend Ludger Beerbaum finishing third with Casello.

Great Britain’s Ben Maher, who finished runner-up to his team-mate Scott 12 months ago, posted the fastest time on Explosion W but hit a rail at the penultimate vertical to finish fourth.

“I thought I’d been a bit slow back to the black oxer in the jump-off and that Ben Maher would beat me there,” said Scott. “And actually he did, but luck was on my side today.

“I’m absolutely delighted, but it’s a bit unexpected as he’s a young horse and I didn’t think he was ready to win a grand prix just yet but he just got better and better today.”

Ben Maher added: “I can just never seem to get ahead of Scott, especially at this show!”

There was plenty more for the packed grandstands to cheer about as their “home” team, the London Knights — represented by Ben Maher and Nicola Philippaerts — nailed victory in the preceeding Global Champions League. This was the squad’s fourth win of the season.

“There’s always pressure, but Nicola made my job much easier today,” said Ben. “The nerves go away a little when you ride a horse like Explosion W though.”

Don’t miss the full report from the Longines Global Champions Tour of London in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound, out Thursday 9 August.