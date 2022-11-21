The best kiss and cry reaction, Deusser’s sensational victory and a debut World Cup win





We enjoyed four days of world-class showjumping in Prague, Czech Republic, this week, with the 2022 Longines Global Champions Tour season drawing to a sensational close with the Super Grand Prix and Global Champions League (GCL) Super Cup team tournament providing a great spectacle. In Las Vegas, there was a milestone win for a young US rider and a podium Nations Cup finish for Ireland in Portugal. Here are just some of the highlights from the past week’s international showjumping action, plus showjumping results.

The best kiss and cry celebration

Miami Celtics came out top in a fierce battle for the GCL Super Cup at the Prague Playoffs, with jubilant supporters erupting on the kiss and cry (main image top) as 23-year-old Swiss rider Edouard Schmitz nailed their victory with a clear under immense pressure.

“My knees are still shaking,” said the Celtics’ under-25 rider, who rode Gamin Van’t Naastveldhof (pictured below). “When you go into the ring knowing you have to deliver a clear, it’s difficult but when you’re under pressure sometimes you perform better. You wish for days like this.”



His team-mates in Prague were Irish riders Bertram Allen on Pacino Amiro and Michael G Duffy riding Clitschko 17.

“To finish with a win is not something I think any of us expected,” said Michael. “We really fought hard all week and we have three amazing championship horses – we certainly wouldn’t be sitting here without them. My heart was in my mouth watching Edouard! I didn’t make his job the easiest [adding eight faults] but he got stuck in, he didn’t leave anything to chance and what a ride from him and Bertram.”

Milestone success for Lillie Keenan

US rider Lillie Keenan, 26, won her first Longines FEI World Cup qualifier in Las Vegas riding the 11-year-old Dutch-bred stallion Agana Van Het Gerendal Z (pictured above). Victory came after a six-way jump-off where she beat the previous week’s Toronto winner Daniel Coyle, this time riding the nine-year-old Ivory TCS, by just 0.16sec.

“I’ve taught myself that when I go later [in the start order] to just walk my course, think about my plan and stick to it,” said Lillie. “I know Daniel’s really fast. I didn’t need to see him do it to know that I’d have to do everything I could to try to beat him.”

Conor Swail regained the lead in the North American League World Cup standings after his 11th-place finish.

Deusser is left speechless after LGCT Super Grand Prix success

THE curtain closed on the 2022 Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) with a resounding victory for German superstar Daniel Deusser and the quirky but supremely talented chestnut Scuderia 1918 Tobago Z in Saturday’s 1.65m LGCT Super Grand Prix at the Prague Playoffs in the Czech Republic.

“I’m speechless about how my horse performed tonight – I think he underestimated a bit the height of the fences but he really tried his heart out,” said Daniel, who took home a staggering top prize of just over €300,000 after the two-round competition.

Jessica Springsteen is the speed queen

At the ESP Pre-Charity CSI3* in Wellington, Florida, Jessica Springsteen (pictured above) triumphed in the $37,000 Elite Horse Transport 1.45m speed class riding Stone Hill Farm’s nine-year-old mare Naomi Van Het Keizershof (Cardento x For Pleasure), whom she’s had for three years.

“I think she is really special,” said Jessica. “She has taken a little bit more time but is super careful and is very competitive. I’m hoping to step her up and put her in a couple of the smaller grand prix classes this season.”

Oakingham Stud achieves further international success

Winning the grand prix qualifier at the ESP Pre-Charity CSI3* show in Wellington, Florida, was US rider Alison Robitaille with the Oakingham Stud-produced mare Oakingham Lira (pictured above), now owned by Alison Firestone.

“My goal early last year was to be jumping the three-stars by the end of this year, so this is really great,” said the rider. “I’m just so happy with how my horse feels; we’ve been building our partnership all year long. After walking in today, we really feel like a team.”

Oakingham Stud owns Ben Maher’s championship medal-winning Faltic HB and Lira was produced by the stud’s Mackenzie Ray and Shane O’Reilly before going overseas, teaming up with her current rider at the start of this year.

Swiss riders finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th in Italian grand prix

Remarkably, in the CSI2* grand prix in Gorla Minore, Italy, this week, the top five placings were filled by Swiss riders. The victor after an 18-strong jump-off was Pius Schwizer riding Cassalino, chased home by his team-mates Barbara Schnieper with Innok, Roger Umnus (Cupido), Jean-Maurice Brahier riding Caracoles, with Steve Guerdat in fifth on Hubba Bubba.

Eve Jobs’ ‘unbelievable’ stallion makes a winning comeback

Irish rider Darragh Kerrins landed the $137,000 NoltrexVet grand prix at the CSI3* show in Wellington, Florida, with the 11-year-old Holstein stallion Lissino, owned by Eve Jobs.

“I’ve been riding him on and off for the last two years,” said Darragh (pictured in action above). “He actually had a small injury around this time last year and pretty much missed the whole year. We started bringing him back to jumping at the end of August. He has come back feeling better than ever; he feels unbelievable.

“I didn’t know what to expect after watching everyone else go in the first round, but he gave me everything today, he’s an unbelievable horse,” said Darragh, one of only two riders from a field of 33 to jump clear in round one. “When I walked the course today, it definitely walked hard but I didn’t think it was going to turn out that difficult. The time allowed was a big issue and in the combination line you could either do a seven or an eight, so there were options everywhere.”

Nations Cup podium for Ireland

In the CSIO3* Nations Cup held at Villamoura Champions Tour, Portugal, France came out winners, chased home by USA and Ireland’s squad of Trevor Breen (Germaine W), David Simpson on Indian Quality Z, Alexander Butler with Coolivio PS and Richard Howley on Fame. Great Britain’s quartet finished 11th after narrowly missing the cut for round two. William Fletcher and Ginadina PP were among the CSI3* individual winners in this week’s competitions.

