Change to Irish squad for Paris Olympics as rider withdraws





Bertram Allen has withdrawn Pacino Amiro from the Irish showjumping squad for the Paris Olympics due to a “minor injury”.

The pair were due to take the alternate spot in France for the Olympic showjumping competition next month.

“I’m saddened to share that Buddy (Pacino Amiro) has a minor injury and won’t be able to compete in the Paris Olympics. I was so looking forward to our second Olympics together, but Buddy’s recovery is our top priority,” said Bertram.

“I wish the entire Irish team great success in Paris. They’re stronger than ever and ready to achieve amazing things.”

It has not yet been confirmed who will replace Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro on the Paris Olympics squad.

Bertram, who is ranked number 54 in the world, and the 12-year-old by Pacino, owned by Ballywalter Stables Ltd, were on the Irish team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Their successes since include winning the Global Champions Tour grand prix at La Coruña last year, as well as a CSIO5* grand prix at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida in 2022, a class they also won in 2021.

They also helped the Irish team to fourth place in the 2022 World Championships in Herning, the result which secured Ireland’s qualification for the Paris Olympics.

The Irish showjumping team for the upcoming Olympics consists of Daniel Coyle with Legacy, Cian O’Connor with Maurice and Shane Sweetnam with James Kann Cruz.

