



The prestigious Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto celebrated its 100th anniversary this week, where Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle earned a hard-fought victory, while in Europe a horse with “probably the biggest stride in the world” performed the impossible to strike gold in Stuttgart’s World Cup qualifier. Here we round up the highlights from the past week’s international showjumping action, plus showjumping results.

Belgian-bred with Connemara lineage wins Toronto five-star

Egyptian showjumper Nayel Nassar sped to victory in the $74,000 Centennial Cup at the CSI5* Royal Horse Show in Toronto riding Evergate Stables’ El Conde (pictured main image above), an 11-year-old gelding who boasts Connemara lineage on his dam-side and was bred in Belgium by former world champion Philippe Le Jeune.

“He’s really my type of horse,” said Nayel, 31, who was making his debut in Toronto. “We clicked really well from the get-go. He’s small and fast and has a lot of blood. He’s always looking for the next fence. He is such a fighter in every sense of the word. He’s a great guy.

“This sort of atmosphere brings out the best in horses, especially the good ones. They know when it’s time to rise to the occasion with a big crowd like that and El Conde definitely knew it and was on tonight.”

‘I couldn’t jump clear in any class, on any horse’

Irish rider Daniel Coyle turned his fortunes around dramatically at the Royal Horse Show, part of the 100th anniversary running of Toronto’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, having let the pressure of competing at this prestigious event get to him in the early stages.

“That’s maybe why I was trying so hard to get something to happen, and nothing was,” he said. “I couldn’t jump clear in any class, on every different horse.”

But in Saturday night’s $250,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup (12 November), the Irishman teamed up with the 12-year-old mare Legacy (Chippendale Z x Bon Ami) and lifted the class’s Hickstead Trophy with the only double clear in a three-way jump-off. Daniel Bluman of Israel claimed the runner-up spot on Gemma W, with home rider Tiffany Foster and Artisan Farms’ Northern Light third.



“For sure it was not a simple course, and later on in the course was where the course-designer [Michel Vaillancourt] was trying to test us the most,” said 28-year-old Daniel (pictured above) who competed for Ireland at this year’s World Championships in Herning, Denmark. “In the jump-off, Legacy can be very fast but I haven’t done that many where I’ve been really asking her to go as fast as possible. I saw the distance early to the last fence and that gallop is something that I haven’t done much with her, but she went all the way.”

Daniel was named leading international rider at the show and Legacy, owned by Ariel Grange, was named the leading Canadian-owned horse.

“The Royal is an extremely great show for a lot of reasons,” said Daniel. “It’s Ariel’s home town, she’s from Toronto, and that’s where the home farm is, so it’s a really special show for that reason.”

Great Britain’s Ben Maher notched up some good results in Toronto, finishing with four faults in Saturday’s World Cup riding Ginger-Blue.

‘He has probably the biggest stride in the world’

At the Stuttgart Masters in Germany, 25-year-old home rider Richard Vogel claimed the fifth leg of the Longines FEI World Cup Western European League riding the impressive 10-year-old stallion United Touch S (pictured above). Both horse and rider were making their debut at this level of the sport and it was only Richard’s fourth show with the son of Untouched, previously ridden by Bart Bles and Willem Greve, who was also in the jump-off.

The pair’s sensational time of 35.35sec proved impossible to beat from mid-way in a thrilling 13-way jump-off. However two riders came closest, dead-heating for second position some 1.5sec slower – Ireland’s Denis Lynch on Brooklyn Heights and three-time series champion Steve Guerdat of Switzerland with his exciting mare Dynamix De Belheme, who he may be bringing to the London International Horse Show next month for the eighth leg of the World Cup series.

Last week’s World Cup winner Henrik von Eckermann of Sweden finished fourth on Iliana, promoting him to the top of the leaderboard ahead of the next qualifier in Madrid in two weeks’ time. Harry Charles was best of the Brits, just picking up four faults in the jump-off on Casquo Blue.

“I tried to just pretend it was like any other class and do everything the same,” said Richard of diving in at the deep end with United Touch S. “He’s a very brave horse, he always tries his best for the rider and has a lot of scope and is not spooky at all so I knew I could turn very tight to the wall [in the jump-off].”

“I did fences one to two in six strides, which a few colleagues said was not possible, but he has probably one of the biggest strides in the world!” added Richard, who is based with his girlfriend Sophie Hinners at the same yard as David Will just north of Frankfurt.

“We are a very strong team of three very strong riders!”

Richard’s horses were due to fly to America this week, so his victory in Stuttgart has meant a change of plan.

“I was very last-minute getting in here [entry to Stuttgart] so I was already very happy just to get the chance to ride in one World Cup qualifier but I never planned to do a whole season,” said Richard. “Now we have to see if I keep one or two horses here in Europe and try to do one or two more shows – I just don’t know yet. First we go home, get settled and we’ll take it from there!”

Jessica Burke also flew the flag for Ireland at the German Masters, winning Friday’s 1.45m speed class on her Horse of the Year Show hat-trick winning ride, Inpulss, owned by Louisa Church.

Showjumping results: Tiffany Foster is Canada’s best

Twenty-one years after Canadian showjumper Tiffany Foster made her debut at the Royal Horse Show in Toronto, the 38-year-old was named leading Canadian at this year’s event after a string of impressive performances, including her World Cup podium finish.

“This show is something that all Canadian riders are so proud of,” said Tiffany of the show, funding support for which is provided by the Government of Canada and the City of Toronto. “A huge part of that is the organisation and everything that goes into making this such a special event. The most important thing, though, is the crowd and the energy that they give. I can’t help but smile. I love it and I’m so proud that they all come out.”

Casper has the winning touch

British showjumper Ruby Barrs triumphed at the Stuttgart German Masters riding her 17-year-old pony Casper. The pair soared to victory in Saturday’s 1.35m FEI class after a 10-strong jump-off. With this victory, the 15-year-old topped the rankings in the FEI Jumping Ponies’ Trophy. The previous day’s class had been won by European champions James Derwin riding H&H award nominee Rincoola Babog.

Another dead-heat in MET Tour grand prix

As well as the dead-heat for second in the Stuttgart World Cup qualifier, there was a tie for top honours in this week’s CSI3* 1.50m grand prix presented by Oliva Nova Beach and Golf Resort at Autumn MET 2022.

A field of 50 went to post, six of whom went forward to the jump-off with top honours shared by Niklaus Schurtenberger (Lireu) of Switzerland and Philip Houston of Germany riding Sandros S Bella after both riders stopped the clock in 44.54sec. Belgium’s Jerome Guery produced the fastest time riding Great Britain V (Nabab De Reve x Carolus H) but with one pole down for third.

“My plan was to go fast but not risk too much and I think it was a good plan!” said Niklaus.

The Autumn MET now takes a week off, resuming on 22 November with the third and last part of the tour.

From a child spectator to winning the Big Ben Challenge

US rider Nicholas Dello Joio made his Royal Horse Show debut a winning one when taking top spot in the $138,000 Big Ben Challenge riding Cambridge after a six-way jump-off.

“This is probably my favourite show that I’ve done so far, and I’ve only been here for two days!” said Nicholas, 33, who is the son of US Olympic bronze medallist Norman Dello Joio. “It’s just next level; it’s a real show. All 24 riders here [in the international division] can win on any given night. Everybody has earned their right to be here.

“The last time I came here was when I was a kid and my dad was showing, and my only memory is the cinnamon rolls. That was the highlight of my trip here last time, and this win tops it!”

