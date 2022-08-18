Equo Pony of the Year 2022





We all know the best things come in small packages – let’s hear it for brilliant ponies in sport and beyond.

Nominations for this award are now open, so put your thinking caps on to decide who you want to put forward for the shortlist to join the illustrious list of previous winners.

Previous winners of this award include:

2021: the late Redwings Phoenix , a piebald foal who suffered extensive burns in an apparent arson attack when he was just five weeks old. Sadly, following months of intensive care, Redwings announced that after a skin graft operation, Phoenix did not recover from the general anaesthetic

miniature Shetland superstar fundraiser Teddy topped the charts as your Pony of the Decade (2011-2020)

Smurf, 30, an amazing eyeless therapy pony who taught children about disabilities and offered comfort to those with dementia. Sadly Smurf is no longer with us, but he has left behind an incredible legacy

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2022

We’re back! The Horse & Hound Awards returned for the seventh year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

Last year’s awards enjoyed fabulous participation, with over 103,000 votes cast. We are thrilled to be planning another glittering ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals and dancing.

As in previous years, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you, the readers. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.