



The horse who may not be a superstar in the eyes of the world, but who has changed a life and deserves to be recognised for the magic he or she has produced for the good of his or her owner

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 22 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on 19 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a horse for the Agria Horse of a Lifetime award

Previous Agria Horse of a Lifetime winners

This award is now in its third year at the Horse & Hound Awards, with the previous winners being:

2023: Cashel Bay JJ , a top working hunter pony

, a top working hunter pony 2022: Carltonlima Emma, The late Queen’s beloved hack

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2024

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for a ninth year in a row, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2024 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year we will be returning to Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, can look forward to a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 27 November. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com