



Nicole Pavitt discusses competing on home soil this winter and spiralling costs

I enjoyed competing at Arena UK’s Winter Classic at the weekend and they did very well to take it on at short notice and make it a success. I always find Lauren Fogg, proprietor and secretary, accommodating and welcoming – she finds time to help everyone.

I don’t know if British Showjumping has a set schedule for the winter classic series and I’m assuming Arena UK took on [original venue] Keysoe’s schedule, but it could have really done with a 1.40m on the first day. It would have been nice to jump a 1.40m on my horse SES Goldstar on day one, give him a day off, then jump the grand prix on day three – he just lacked a bigger track warm-up. Otherwise, the schedule was varied with a class for everyone.

There were plenty of horses, but a lot of riders with multiple rides – I had eight here – and although the bar was open, it did make it a bit quiet in the evenings. But you don’t need a party at every show.

Late prize money payments

Social media has featured posts recently about late prize money payments and refunds on cancelled entries and stabling. Arena UK has a good reputation for paying out quickly, but I do think venues have a lot to deal with post-show with their accounts and everything else, and they need some time after a busy week.

I don’t have experience of asking for refunds as I have a lot of horses and can swap and change horses and classes, but show centres still have a lot of costs to pay out – wages for staff, temporary stables up front, course-designers, judges, the list goes on and on. If there is a wait list and they can sell entries and stables, yes, they could give a good refund, maybe 100%. However, they have major ongoing costs and if they keep losing money, they won’t be there for us any longer.

I’m afraid the winter series here has to compete with shows abroad and I have to admit, I’d be in Valencia now, but they cancelled because of a lack of entries. I’m planning to go to Spain or Portugal in February and apart from the attraction of good weather, the horses gain experience in good rings with good surfaces.

It is good for the owners, too – they get to sit out in the sun and socialise, watch their horses jump and they can say their horse has jumped abroad. However, costs to travel to Europe have gone up considerably and you can’t just pop to France for a weekend show anymore; you have to plan to go out for at least three or four weeks.

“It is cheaper to jump at home”

I am based near Hickstead and I have to travel a long way to reach indoor shows in winter. Arena UK is three hours and 40 minutes away, and our local indoor venues are Addington and Bury Farm, with over two hours’ travel time. They are good venues and I can’t complain, but I can travel to Europe more quickly than I can get to Morris in Scotland.

It is cheaper to go to the winter shows here now than travel abroad, so maybe more riders will attend the British venues. Those that are taking care of the ground and which try to please you will benefit. But then there is the weather – and I hate the cold!

