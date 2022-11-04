



American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger launched their first equestrian range, Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian, last year and have now struck up a partnership with Olympic showjumper Jessica Springsteen. In her role as brand ambassador, Jessica will be supporting the further development of the brand’s technical and performance products as well as wearing the brand’s sportswear for competition and training.

While she represents the US, winning team silver in Tokyo Olympics on her Olympic debut, Jessica is currently based in Belgium. She will star as the face of the brand’s upcoming campaign – “Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Family” – that focuses on the close-knit nature of the equestrian community.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Martin Koller said they’ve found their ideal brand ambassador in the showjumper, who will be the figurehead of the brand’s new featured riders team, which will be made up of professionals and amateurs.

“She’s an animal lover who’s passionate about what she does, and has natural inner and outer beauty. Known primarily for her professional skills, Jessica’s effortless yet fashion-forward style, outstanding talent, and personal values, make her the perfect representative,” said Martin.

Expressing her happiness about the new partnership, Jessica said: “I am excited to collaborate with Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian and am inspired by the thought of contributing to the further development of products in our wonderful sport.”

The brand’s range currently includes casual and competition wear, as well as saddle pads, fly veils and cooler rugs.

