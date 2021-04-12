



American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger has launched its first equestrian clothing line. The new spring 2021 collection includes a range of men’s and ladies’ competition wear as well as casual equestrian clothing for everyday training and wear both around the yard and out and about.

The new range combines Tommy Hilfiger’s signature preppy style with equestrian performance design. Aimed at riders of all levels, the collection is designed for leisure riders who like the equestrian twist on Tommy Hilfiger’s casual style as well as those who compete.

The competition line includes a selection of smart breeches, shirts and jackets, while the leisurewear line also offers tops, hoodies, training jackets and caps. The stripe design, which is synonymous with the brand, features throughout the collection, as does the iconic red, white and navy colour palette.

Despite an expected focus on fashion, the competition items are also functional and designed to enhance performance. The breeches feature a silicone grip seat and thin stretch material at the ankles for comfort. The show jackets carry the Tommy Hilfiger stripe in a subtle way with pocket and rear vent detailing, plus an FEI-compliant brand logo on the arm.

Tommy Hilfiger currently has a large sportswear offering that features a wide range of active wear. It has also previously sold a few items with an equestrian twist, including belts with a bit buckle design, but this will be the first time the brand has created sportswear specifically for equestrians.

Currently available directly from tommy-equestrian.com, the range is also set to become available from a number of, as yet unannounced, partner equestrian retailers.

Items from the Tommy Hilfiger equestrian collection

