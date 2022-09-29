Gemma Owen teams up with popular equestrian fashion brand





Equestrian fashion brand Holland Cooper has announced that dressage rider and reality TV star Gemma Owen will be joining this year’s Badminton winner Laura Collett as an ambassador for the brand. Gemma will make her first appearance on behalf of Holland Cooper at Horse of the Year Show on Thursday, 6 October.

Gemma says she is “thrilled” to be working on this “exciting new challenge” with Holland Cooper as she’s a long-standing fan of the brand.

“The brand is an embodiment of my style. The high quality and luxury details have made Holland Cooper items wardrobe essentials, both on and off the horse,” said the dressage rider.

Nineteen-year-old Gemma is a talented dressage rider and represented Britain at the Junior European Championships last year, riding her own Stedinger gelding Sirius Black. Gemma shot to fame outside of equestrian circles when she appeared on ITV’s Love Island earlier this year, but she is now back in the saddle with the ultimate aim of being selected to represent Great Britain again next year.

“I spend many hours in the saddle each day, so comfort and durability are a necessity,” Gemma adds. “I lead a life where I always have to be ‘camera ready’, so style is important, too. These things are at the very heart of the Holland Cooper Equestrian brand, so I couldn’t be more delighted to represent them.”

The brand’s founder, Jade Holland Cooper, explained that Gemma connects with a key demographic of “equestrian enthusiasts who appreciate the design, details, and aesthetics” of their equestrian collection.

Founded in 2019, Holland Cooper is an established brand that includes equestrian and lifestyle lines, which featured heavily in the recent trot-ups at Burghley. The equestrian collection is described as luxury, performance-tested equestrian wear with a sports-luxe aesthetic and strong sense of British heritage. It includes a range of gilets, jackets, breeches, base layers, leggings and a range of accessories.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.