Shorts, a cowgirl look and a leopard print hat: best outfits at the Burghley first trot-up





Do you want to see the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials trot-up photos? Of course you do!

Check out this gallery of our favourite outfits from the horse inspection today (31 August)…

Emma Hyslop-Webb sported shorts, a jacket and red headband to present her two horses, Waldo III (pictured) and Darrant.

Red trousers were the order of the day for France’s Rodolphe Scherer, who rides Song Du Magay.

A turquoise tie provided a flash of colour in Angus Smales’ outfit, as he brought forward ESI Pheonix.

Alice Casburn wore skinny white jeans, a jacket and a red scrunchie as she started her campaign with Topspin.

Kristina Hall-Jackson’s red jacket cut a dash as she trotted up for the first time at Burghley, with CMS Google.

US rider Emily Hamel matched her red shirt and red tassells on her boots. She rides Corvett.

Tom Rowland sported a snazzy shirt and white trainers as he led up Possible Mission.

Felicity Collins picked out a white jacket, pink skirt and short boots to bring forward RSH Contend Or.

Zara Tindall went for a classic look to get her week started with Class Affair.

A green suit with loose trousers and a green shirt were Hollie Swain’s choice as she presented Solo.

Bubby Upton was another in white shorts, plus a headscarf. She rides Cola III.

Helen Wilson sported a leopard print hat as she led up My Ernie.

Pictures by Peter Nixon

You might also be interested in:

One horse held at first Burghley trot-up while six-time winner of the event presents a tiny horse on another rider’s behalf British championship rider among five more withdrawals from Burghley Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: when does your favourite ride? How to watch Burghley Horse Trials live in 2022: your complete guide Find out how you can follow the action from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on TV and online *Bank Holiday special offer* Save 50% on Horse & Hound subscriptions

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report on Burghley, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in next week’s magazine (8 September).