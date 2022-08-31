{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Shorts, a cowgirl look and a leopard print hat: best outfits at the Burghley first trot-up

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • Do you want to see the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials trot-up photos? Of course you do!

    Check out this gallery of our favourite outfits from the horse inspection today (31 August)…

    Emma Hyslop-Webb sported shorts, a jacket and red headband to present her two horses, Waldo III (pictured) and Darrant.

    Red trousers were the order of the day for France’s Rodolphe Scherer, who rides Song Du Magay.

    A turquoise tie provided a flash of colour in Angus Smales’ outfit, as he brought forward ESI Pheonix.

    Burghley Horse Trials trot-up photos: Angus Smales

    Alice Casburn wore skinny white jeans, a jacket and a red scrunchie as she started her campaign with Topspin.

    Kristina Hall-Jackson’s red jacket cut a dash as she trotted up for the first time at Burghley, with CMS Google.

    US rider Emily Hamel matched her red shirt and red tassells on her boots. She rides Corvett.

    Burghley Horse Trials trot-up photos: Emily Hamel

    Tom Rowland sported a snazzy shirt and white trainers as he led up Possible Mission.

    Burghley Horse Trials trot-up photos: Tom Rowland

    Felicity Collins picked out a white jacket, pink skirt and short boots to bring forward RSH Contend Or.

    Zara Tindall went for a classic look to get her week started with Class Affair.

    A green suit with loose trousers and a green shirt were Hollie Swain’s choice as she presented Solo.

    Burghley Horse Trials trot-up photos: Hollie Swain

    Bubby Upton was another in white shorts, plus a headscarf. She rides Cola III.

    Burghley Horse Trials trot-up photos: Bubby Upton

    Helen Wilson sported a leopard print hat as she led up My Ernie.

    Pictures by Peter Nixon

