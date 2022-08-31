{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: when does your favourite ride?

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for the next two days of competition have been released.

    The action between the white boards on Thursday (1 September) starts at 9.45am and the last horse is at 3.30pm, after which the British team for the eventing World Championships will practise their dressage tests in front of the crowds.

    On Friday (2 September), the first horse and rider are into the arena at 10am and the final pair at 3.45pm.

    Fifty-two horses will start in the competition. The ground jury, who judge the dressage among their other duties, consists of president Andrew Bennie (New Zealand) and members Katrin Eichinger-Kniely (Austria) and Judy Hancock (Great Britain).

    There will be a Yogi Breisner jumping masterclass in the arena at the lunch break on Thursday and a Carl Hester jumping masterclass at the lunch break on Friday.

    Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: leading contenders

    Check out the full Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: available here

    You might also be interested in:

    Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report on Burghley, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in next week’s magazine (8 September).

    You may like...