Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: when does your favourite ride?





The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for the next two days of competition have been released.

The action between the white boards on Thursday (1 September) starts at 9.45am and the last horse is at 3.30pm, after which the British team for the eventing World Championships will practise their dressage tests in front of the crowds.

On Friday (2 September), the first horse and rider are into the arena at 10am and the final pair at 3.45pm.

Fifty-two horses will start in the competition. The ground jury, who judge the dressage among their other duties, consists of president Andrew Bennie (New Zealand) and members Katrin Eichinger-Kniely (Austria) and Judy Hancock (Great Britain).

There will be a Yogi Breisner jumping masterclass in the arena at the lunch break on Thursday and a Carl Hester jumping masterclass at the lunch break on Friday.

Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: leading contenders

Check out the full Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: available here

You might also be interested in:

One horse held at first Burghley trot-up while six-time winner of the event presents a tiny horse on another rider’s behalf Would you jump these? Take a virtual walk around the 2022 Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 10 pairs to watch at Burghley Horse Trials this week – is one of these Britain’s autumn five-star winner? How to watch Burghley Horse Trials live in 2022: your complete guide Find out how you can follow the action from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on TV and online *Bank Holiday special offer* Save 50% on Horse & Hound subscriptions

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report on Burghley, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in next week’s magazine (8 September).