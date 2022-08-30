



Want to sound knowledgeable when your friends ask you who out of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials riders will be the winner? Check out our list of potential victors for this week’s five-star (1-4 September)…

Burghley Horse Trials riders and horses: the top 10 contenders

(List in number order)

2. Oliver Townend, 39, GBR

Ballaghmor Class, 15-year-old grey gelding, Courage II x unlisted, owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop & Val Ryan

Ballaghmor Class’s five-star record is unsurpassed among horses currently competing – eight top-five finishes at the level from the same number of starts, including two wins and an Olympic team gold. Should be off to the worlds rather than here, but if he did run, it would be surprising if he wasn’t in the top five.

4. Pippa Funnell, 53, GBR

Billy Walk On, 13-year-old bay gelding, Billy Mexico x Golden Bash, owners: Barbara & Nicholas Walkinshaw

Recently second at Barbury CCI4*-S and third in the British open, Billy Walk On looks to be building back from retiring at Badminton. He was second in the five-star at Bicton last year and could be the dressage leader here and even go on to win if he’s on the best of his slightly inconsistent form. Pippa has won here twice.

22. Piggy March, 42, GBR

Vanir Kamira, 17-year-old bay mare, Camiro De Haar Z x Dixi, owner: Trevor Dickens

Piggy and “Tilly”, the 2019 Badminton winners, have six top-five finishes at five-star. Their three starts at Burghley have yielded two seconds and a fifth, and the mare’s fourth at Badminton in May proves age is not holding her back. She recently won at Hartpury CCI4*-S and loves a big occasion, so don’t rule her out.

27. Jonelle Price, 41, NZL

Classic Moet, 19-year-old black mare, Classic x Bohemond, owners: Trisha & Sophie Rickards & rider

The 2018 Badminton winner was 11th there this spring, sticking two fingers up at her age – she’s the joint-oldest horse here. That was her ninth five-star top-20 placing – plus she has two at World Championships. She probably won’t top her best result here (third), but her fans would love to see her in the placings again.

30. Sarah Bullimore, 49, GBR

Corouet, 11-year-old chestnut gelding, Balou Du Rouet x Lovis Corinth, rider, owners: her husband Brett and the Kew Jumping Syndicate

Sarah and this talented home-bred won individual bronze at last year’s Europeans. Corouet was second after dressage on his five-star debut at Kentucky, but lacked rideability cross-country and had a run-out. He’s been placed at four-star since and could impress. Sarah was fourth here (2018, 2019) on Reve Du Rouet.

37. Tim Price, 43, NZL

Vitali, 12-year-old bay gelding, Contender x Heraldik, owners: rider, Alexander & Joseph Giannamore

This horse only joined Tim – the 2018 Burghley winner – in 2021, but he won a CCI4*-L in Poland in April that year and was Tim’s Tokyo Olympic ride, finishing 24th. This year he’s been 10th at Luhmühlen five-star and won the British Open. Showjumping is his Achilles’ heel, but he could be very competitive if he can fix that.

48. William Fox-Pitt, 53, GBR

Oratorio, 13-year-old brown gelding, Oslo Biats x Topanoora, owners: Oratorio Syndicate

William holds the record for most Burghley wins (six), and this horse is a true Burghley type who could give him a seventh. Oratorio makes his debut here, having been 13th at Badminton 2019 and 14th there this spring after an unlucky 2021 which included a fall at Kentucky and a nosebleed at Bicton five-star.

60. Kitty King, 40, GBR

Vendredi Biats, 13-year-old grey gelding, Winningmood x Camelia De Ruelles, owners: Diana Bown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Sally Eyre & Samantha Wilson

Kitty and “Froggy” have been in the top 10 at two European Championships, collecting team gold last year, and were seventh at this year’s Badminton. They’ve proved their form with two top-10s at CCI4*-S since and could be in line for a big result. Kitty has started here twice but, surprisingly, seeks a first completion.

62. Ros Canter, 36, GBR

Pencos Crown Jewel, 13-year-old bay mare, Jumbo x Rock King, owners: Kate James & Annie Makin

This mare is “Little Miss Consistent” and was fourth on her five-star debut at Bicton last year and second at Bramham CCI4*-L in June. She’s not as flashy as her half-brother, Badminton runner-up Lordships Graffalo, but expect to see her in the top 10 – or better. Ros has been round Burghley twice on Allstar B.

67. Oliver Townend, 39, GBR

Swallow Springs, 14-year-old grey gelding, Chillout x Cult Hero, owners: Paul & Diana Ridgeon

Oliver landed the ride when Andrew Nicholson retired and the pair were third at Badminton in May. They’ve since achieved the horse’s fourth CCI4*-S win. Swallow Springs has been third at Burghley with Andrew and stands a decent chance of giving Oliver a third win here if he starts. He is Oliver’s reserve for the worlds.

Check out our full form guide for analysis of all the Burghley Horse Trials riders and horses in this week’s magazine (issue dated 8 September).

You might also be interested in:

