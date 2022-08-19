Burghley draw revealed: who’s the pathfinder and when is Zara Tindall starting?





This year’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials draw has been released for the event running 1-4 September and Oliver Townend will be the pathfinder.

Oliver has five horses entered for Burghley, of which only three can run. He has been drawn in the number one slot with As Is and number two with Ballaghmor Class, but the news this morning that he has been selected for the eventing World Championships with Ballaghmor Class confirms that As Is will lead the way at Burghley.

Oliver is also number 38 with Tregilder and then will be the final runner wearing either number 67 with Swallow Springs or 68 with Lukas. Swallow Springs is Oliver’s reserve horse for the worlds so there will be decisions to be made about whether he is saved in case he is needed in that role or runs at Burghley.

New Zealand’s Tim Price is the only other rider with three horses at Burghley and he will start as number three (so the second out) on Bango, 37 on Vitali and 66 on Polystar I. The 2003 Burghley runner-up Zara Tindall and her ride this time, Class Affair, will be out on course just before Vitali, at number 36.

Reigning Burghley champion Pippa Funnell is likely to set the standard early in the dressage as she has been drawn at number four with Billy Walk On, as well as 63 with Majas Hope.

Among other favourites for the title, Piggy March has an early Burghley Horse Trials draw with Vanir Kamira at number 22, Sarah Bullimore is number 30 with Corouet, William Fox-Pitt is number 48 with Oratorio II, Kitty King is number 60 with Vendredi Biats and Ros Canter is number 62 with Pencos Crown Jewel. Corouet, Vendredi Biats and Pencos Crown Jewel are also listed as reserves for the British squad for the worlds.

