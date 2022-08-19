{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

British team named for World Eventing Championships: squad debutante joins familiar faces

Becky Murray Becky Murray

    • The gold medal-winning Tokyo squad are among those named in the British team for the World Eventing Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, (14-18 September).

    Today (19 August) British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors have confirmed the five horse and rider combinations that will form the list of definite entries.

    The selected combinations for the British team at the World Eventing Championships, in alphabetical order, are: 

    Ros Canter with 10-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
    Owner: Michele Saul
    Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
    Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King
    Groom: Sarah Charnley

    Laura Collett with 13-year-old gelding London 52
    Owner: Laura, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott
    Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
    Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar
    Groom: Tilly Hughes

    Yasmin Ingham with 11-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir
    Owner: Janette Chinn and Sue Davies
    Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
    Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Livarot
    Groom: Alison Bell

    Tom McEwen with 15-year-old gelding Toledo de Kerser
    Owner: Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and Tom’s mother Alison McEwen
    Breeder: Kerstin Drevet (FRA)
    Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Papillon Rouge
    Groom: Francesca Gorni

    Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class
    Owner: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan
    Breeder: Noel Hicky (IRL)
    Breeding: by Courage II
    Groom: Charlotte Holifield

    Oliver has also been selected with 14-year-old gelding Swallow Springs as a direct reserve.

    Owner: Paul and Diana Ridgeon
    Breeder: Maria Keating (IRL)
    Breeding: by Chillout, out of a mare by Cult Hero

    The team of four and one individual may not be confirmed until the declaration of starters.

    Yasmin makes her senior championship debut, while all the other riders have previous championship experience and at least one medal to their names.

    The reserve combinations, listed in alphabetical order are:

    Sarah Bullimore with 11-year-old gelding Corouet
    Owner: Sarah, her husband Brett, and the Kew Jumping Syndicate
    Breeder: Sarah Buillimore (GBR)
    Breeding: by Balou du Rouet, out of Lilly Corinne by Lovis Corinth

    Ros Canter with 13-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel
    Owner: Kate James and Annie Makin
    Breeder: Pennie Wallace (GBR)
    Breeding: by Jumbo, out of a mare by Rock King

    Kirsty Chabert with 13-year-old mare Classic IV
    Owner: Kirsty’s father John Johnston and Carole Somers
    Breeder: Peter Charles (GBR)
    Breeding: by Calvaro FC

    William Fox-Pitt with 13-year-old gelding Little Fire
    Owner: William and Jennifer Dowling
    Breeder: Dr. Volker Steinkraus (GER)
    Breeding: by Graf Top, out of a mare by Heraldik

    Kitty King with 13-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats
    Owner: Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker
    Breeder: Phillipe Brivois (FRA)
    Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelle

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...