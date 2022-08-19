British team named for World Eventing Championships: squad debutante joins familiar faces





The gold medal-winning Tokyo squad are among those named in the British team for the World Eventing Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, (14-18 September).

Today (19 August) British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors have confirmed the five horse and rider combinations that will form the list of definite entries.

The selected combinations for the British team at the World Eventing Championships, in alphabetical order, are:

Ros Canter with 10-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo

Owner: Michele Saul

Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)

Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King

Groom: Sarah Charnley

Laura Collett with 13-year-old gelding London 52

Owner: Laura, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott

Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)

Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar

Groom: Tilly Hughes

Yasmin Ingham with 11-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir

Owner: Janette Chinn and Sue Davies

Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)

Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Livarot

Groom: Alison Bell

Tom McEwen with 15-year-old gelding Toledo de Kerser

Owner: Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and Tom’s mother Alison McEwen

Breeder: Kerstin Drevet (FRA)

Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Papillon Rouge

Groom: Francesca Gorni

Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class

Owner: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan

Breeder: Noel Hicky (IRL)

Breeding: by Courage II

Groom: Charlotte Holifield

Oliver has also been selected with 14-year-old gelding Swallow Springs as a direct reserve.

Owner: Paul and Diana Ridgeon

Breeder: Maria Keating (IRL)

Breeding: by Chillout, out of a mare by Cult Hero

The team of four and one individual may not be confirmed until the declaration of starters.

Yasmin makes her senior championship debut, while all the other riders have previous championship experience and at least one medal to their names.

The reserve combinations, listed in alphabetical order are:

Sarah Bullimore with 11-year-old gelding Corouet

Owner: Sarah, her husband Brett, and the Kew Jumping Syndicate

Breeder: Sarah Buillimore (GBR)

Breeding: by Balou du Rouet, out of Lilly Corinne by Lovis Corinth

Ros Canter with 13-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel

Owner: Kate James and Annie Makin

Breeder: Pennie Wallace (GBR)

Breeding: by Jumbo, out of a mare by Rock King

Kirsty Chabert with 13-year-old mare Classic IV

Owner: Kirsty’s father John Johnston and Carole Somers

Breeder: Peter Charles (GBR)

Breeding: by Calvaro FC

William Fox-Pitt with 13-year-old gelding Little Fire

Owner: William and Jennifer Dowling

Breeder: Dr. Volker Steinkraus (GER)

Breeding: by Graf Top, out of a mare by Heraldik

Kitty King with 13-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats

Owner: Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker

Breeder: Phillipe Brivois (FRA)

Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelle

