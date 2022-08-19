British team named for World Eventing Championships: squad debutante joins familiar faces

The gold medal-winning Tokyo squad are among those named in the British team for the World Eventing Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, (14-18 September).
Today (19 August) British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors have confirmed the five horse and rider combinations that will form the list of definite entries.
The selected combinations for the British team at the World Eventing Championships, in alphabetical order, are:
Ros Canter with 10-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
Owner: Michele Saul
Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King
Groom: Sarah Charnley
Laura Collett with 13-year-old gelding London 52
Owner: Laura, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott
Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar
Groom: Tilly Hughes
Yasmin Ingham with 11-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir
Owner: Janette Chinn and Sue Davies
Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Livarot
Groom: Alison Bell
Tom McEwen with 15-year-old gelding Toledo de Kerser
Owner: Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and Tom’s mother Alison McEwen
Breeder: Kerstin Drevet (FRA)
Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Papillon Rouge
Groom: Francesca Gorni
Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class
Owner: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan
Breeder: Noel Hicky (IRL)
Breeding: by Courage II
Groom: Charlotte Holifield
Oliver has also been selected with 14-year-old gelding Swallow Springs as a direct reserve.
Owner: Paul and Diana Ridgeon
Breeder: Maria Keating (IRL)
Breeding: by Chillout, out of a mare by Cult Hero
The team of four and one individual may not be confirmed until the declaration of starters.
Yasmin makes her senior championship debut, while all the other riders have previous championship experience and at least one medal to their names.
The reserve combinations, listed in alphabetical order are:
Sarah Bullimore with 11-year-old gelding Corouet
Owner: Sarah, her husband Brett, and the Kew Jumping Syndicate
Breeder: Sarah Buillimore (GBR)
Breeding: by Balou du Rouet, out of Lilly Corinne by Lovis Corinth
Ros Canter with 13-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel
Owner: Kate James and Annie Makin
Breeder: Pennie Wallace (GBR)
Breeding: by Jumbo, out of a mare by Rock King
Kirsty Chabert with 13-year-old mare Classic IV
Owner: Kirsty’s father John Johnston and Carole Somers
Breeder: Peter Charles (GBR)
Breeding: by Calvaro FC
William Fox-Pitt with 13-year-old gelding Little Fire
Owner: William and Jennifer Dowling
Breeder: Dr. Volker Steinkraus (GER)
Breeding: by Graf Top, out of a mare by Heraldik
Kitty King with 13-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats
Owner: Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker
Breeder: Phillipe Brivois (FRA)
Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelle
You might also be interested in:
Germany names World Championship eventing squad – including rookie daughter of Olympic gold medallist
Britain win Olympic eventing team gold at Tokyo 2020
First major squad named for eventing worlds: senior rider omitted from championship team for first time in 28 years
He eats the tack, licks cars and loves a cuddle – meet Ros Canter’s Badminton runner-up Lordships Graffalo
*Summer savings* 10% extra discount on Horse & Hound with SUMMER10
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.