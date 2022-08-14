



The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials commentators for the 2022 event (31 August-4 September) have been revealed.

The event is being streamed via a paid-for online service, Burghley TV, which viewers can sign up for at a cost of £20, and the presenter for this coverage will be broadcaster Nick Luck and the reporter will be Rosie Tapner.

Top equestrian commentators John Kyle and Nicole Brown will anchor the commentary on Burghley TV. John was the anchor commentator for Badminton TV earlier this year and has worked at three Olympic Games, while Nicole is well-known for her commentary at numerous events, as well as for her work as the presenter of the EquiRatings Eventing Podcast.

The BBC will show a highlights programme on Sunday 4 September, presented by Clare Balding and with commentary from Nick Luck and multi-medalled British event rider Tina Cook.

The onsite Burghley Horse Trials commentators’ team will be led by Stephen Wilde, another familiar face in equestrian commentary who will work across all three phases of the event. More experienced commentators will join that team for various phases, with Spencer Sturmey working on the horse inspections and the dressage and Henry Symington talking about the cross-country.

Five-star riders Ben Way and Ginnie Howe will act as reporters for Burghley Horse Trials radio, with first-phase commentary from dressage rider Bobby Hayler and top judge Nick Burton. More five-star riders will provide the cross-country commentary when Willa Newton and Matt Heath take over the microphones.

