No BBC red button for Burghley 2022, but here’s how you can watch





How to watch Burghley Horse Trials on TV is changing for 2022 as the autumn five-star launches its own “first class” digital channel.

The move means the live cross-country from the Land Rover title-sponsored event (1 to 4 September) will not be on the BBC Red Button this year, and will be exclusively available as part of the Burghley TV subscription. The BBC2 highlights programme is scheduled to go ahead as normal on the Sunday afternoon.

Burghley TV will show live and replay footage of the whole competition, from the first trot up (31 August) to the final prize-giving (4 September).

“At Land Rover Burghley we strive towards the best possible quality, whether that is the footing for the horses, the visitor experience or the way in which a global audience can watch this top-class event,” Burghley event director Martyn Johnson told H&H.

“Many sporting events have moved towards pay-to-view livestreaming, often offering quite a basic model. We believe we can offer a significantly upgraded viewer experience with sophisticated production and better, more in-depth content.

“Burghley TV will offer a really first-class viewing package with excellent presenters, guests, features and special footage that showcases our event and the wider sport – in the way that it deserves.”

Nick Luck will front the daily magazine programme available via Burghley TV during the event, alongside Rosie Tapner.

Burghley TV coverage will include a preview of Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course, an “at home” feature with reigning champion Pippa Funnell, plus interviews.

The Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse final, judged by Mark Phillips, will be livestreamed, as will some of the main arena demonstrations. These include Carl Hester’s masterclass and Yogi Breisner’s “educating the racehorse” clinic.

The action will be shown live, and for those wanting to catch up later, dressage footage will be “quickly online” after each session and cross-country rounds “not long after completion”.

Historic footage dating back to 1990 will also be part of the package.

“We’re really excited to be launching Burghley TV – this will be a comprehensive production of unprecedented quality, which offers a wealth of content both in terms of live sport, but also with superb added value from our team of expert commentators and presenters,” added Martyn.

“With streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime considered mainstream viewing these days, we felt now was the time to establish our own, bespoke TV production service. It gives us the scope to create a unique viewing experience for anyone unable to visit in person or who prefers to watch from the comfort of their sofa. It also means we have global reach and the opportunity for international eventing fans to access the competition.”

How to watch Burghley Horse Trials on TV: how to sign up

Burghley TV costs £20/year and viewers can subscribe via the Burghley website at tv.burghley-horse.co.uk. It is also available via Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire apps.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.