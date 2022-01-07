‘Largest pot in the event’s history’: Burghley Horse Trials first prize hits six figures





Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials’ prize money has increased to boast a six-figure sum for the winner for the first time in the event’s history.

The 2022 winner will take home £100,000 – a £5,000 rise on the £95,000 won by Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street on the last running of the event in 2019.

The overall prize pot this year has risen from £312,000 in 2019 to £320,000, an increase of £8,000. Prize money will go down to 20th place, depending on the number of starters, as normal.

The Lincolnshire five-star (1-4 September) announced the news today (7 January).

“I am thrilled that connections at the 2022 event will be able to compete for the largest prize pot in the event’s history,” said event director Martyn Johnson.

“Everyone at [Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials] understands the cost and time it takes to produce a five-star horse and the increased prize money reflects the board’s commitment to ensure that Land Rover Burghley continues to be at the pinnacle of our sport.”

Tim Price, who won the 2018 event with Ringwood Sky Boy, added: “Land Rover Burghley is the one we all want to win! It’s fantastic to hear of the increased investment in the event and we can’t wait to be back this year.”

Burghley champions have bagged six-figure sums as a result of winning the event in the past, owing to the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing. But this is the first time the winning prize of the event itself has reached six figures.

Pippa became the first eventing grand slam winner with her 2003 victory at Burghley aboard Primmore’s Pride, while Michael Jung opened his successful grand slam campaign with his 2015 win on La Biosthetique-Sam FBW, collecting the bonus along with the Badminton title in 2016.

The FEI temporarily waived its rules on minimum CCI5* prize totals owing to the pandemic, but the organisation has set the minimum total for five-star classes at £150,000 (£125,236).

Badminton Horse Trials’ prize fund for 2022 has not yet been revealed, but its pre-pandemic total was £360,750, with £100,000 to the winner.

According to the respective FEI schedules, Luhmuhlen 2021 had a €100,000 (£83,490) pot, with €33,000 (£27,552) to the winner; at Bicton and Pau this was €125,000 (£104,363) with €40,000 (£33,396) for first place. At Kentucky the fund was $155,000 (£114,392) with $50,000 (£36,901) for the winner, while Maryland’s total was $300,000 (£221,405) with $100,000 (£73,802) for the champion.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.