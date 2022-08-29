Eight horses withdrawn from this week’s Burghley Horse Trials





The latest Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals have been published for the event this week (1-4 September).

The home side’s David Doel has withdrawn Gillian Jonas’s Galileo Nieuwmoed, on whom he finished sixth and took the best first-timer prize at Badminton Horse Trials in the spring.

Australia’s Clayton Fredericks has pulled out Diana Crawford and Hugh Wrigley’s FE Coldplay, while Britain’s Rose Nesbitt will have to wait for another year to make her debut with EG Michealangelo.

Sarah Hughes reported on Facebook last week that her Barrichello, ridden by Ireland’s Cathal Daniels, has been taken out of consideration for Burghley and the eventing World Championships, and admitted to a rehabilitation and fitness centre owing to a “minor injury”.

Unsurprisingly, Tom McEwen, Ros Canter and Yasmin Ingham have all withdrawn the horses they will ride on the British squad at the World Championships later in September – Toledo De Kerser, Lordships Graffalo and Banzai Du Loir. It is expected that Oliver Townend will similarly withdraw his worlds ride Ballaghmor Class, although he is still in the draw at present.

The crowd will still have a chance to see these horses because the British squad for the worlds will practise their dressage tests in the main arena at Burghley after the dressage finishes on Thursday.

Similarly, Boyd Martin is among the Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals with the Turners’ Tsetserleg TSF, who is on the US squad for the World Championships.

Oliver Townend has five entries for Burghley and can only start on a maximum of three of them. With eight horses now having been withdrawn from the 68 who were in the drawn order, plus two of Oliver’s, the maximum starting field for Burghley will be 58 combinations.

